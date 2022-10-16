Dhanteras 2022: Why Do We Purchase Gold On This Day?

Diwali has always been spectacular, announcing its arrival through high decibel noises of serial crackers, and the gold rush or a spree that keeps the women busy for the major part of the festival in malls and shops.

The festivities start from Dhanteras on 23 October 2022, with an endless queue of expectant buyers, whose faces show no fatigue and boredom while waiting to get their gold jewellery, coins and gold bars from the shop. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanavantari Trayodashi, the festival is aptly named so because Dhan means wealth and Trayodashi means the 13th day as per the Hindu Panchang. People who are not usually inclined to buy gold join the band of regular gold buyers during this festival. It is well justified.

Dhanteras is majorly a Hindu festival that even people from Sikh and Jain communities celebrate on a grand scale. Jewellery purchased on Diwali is done with the intention to placate Goddess Lakshmi. Diwali, falling on the new moon day every time, is considered to be the darkest night as per the lunar Panchang which is the reason why the dates change every year.

This year, due to the existing scare of the pandemic, online sales have taken over the shopping scenario. As per Amazon retailers, it is a big Diwali for online retail more than anything else."

Gold and gold ornaments are the mainstay of traditional Indian attire and festival paraphernalia for women. It symbolizes luck, prosperity, abundance and bounty, People view gold as another form of Goddess Lakshmi. Sentimental interest drives hordes of Indians to gold shops to buy gold in large amounts with a view to increasing their prosperity quotient. India is the biggest importer of gold on earth. It has overtaken China in its game. People also buy gold during festivals like Makar Sankranti, Dussehra, Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. Read on to know more.

Dhanteras 2022 Date And Time

Dhanteras is going to be observed on 23 October 2022, which is just a day behind Diwali.

Dhanteras 2022: Why Gold Is Purchased On This Day

Gold and gold ornaments are something integral to Indian tradition. Gold is considered a symbol of luck, prosperity, abundance and auspiciousness. In fact, people see gold as embodying Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

On the day of Dhanteras, the sale of gold reaches one of its annual peaks in India. The term 'Dhanteras' translates as 'Dhan' (wealth) 'Teras' (thirteenth day)..'Dhanteras' stands for wealth and prosperity and therefore, this day is considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, and utensils. This day holds high importance among businessmen who invest in gold without fail on this occasion. Some gold shops open early in the morning and remain open till midnight to manage the crowd. On Dhanteras, people all around the country not only invest in gold, but also in silver, along with other forms of wealth, such as property, vehicles, or any other asset. The festival holds great importance for businessmen as they worship Goddess Lakshmi and their balance sheet.

There are various legends and justifiable reasons for people to buy gold on the day of Dhanteras. This day is especially significant for businessmen due to the flourishing sales they experience on this day. Dhanteras is the day Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotee's homes to bless their home and hearth with wealth, prosperity, and good health. Lord Kubera is also a wealth conferring deity that is worshipped alongside. Organizations gift employees with bonuses and special gifts, and sales of gold coins and bars are at their peak during this season.

Dhanteras 2022: Legends Associated With It

As per the Hindu legendary tales, Goddess Lakshmi was the first byproduct of Samudra Manthan or the great oceanic churn that happened scores of yugas ago. She emerged on the day of Dhanteras with a pot of gold in her hands which indicated prosperity and bounty. This is the reason behind purchase of gold at this time, as it is believed that prosperity doubles with purchase of gold.

As per a legend, once upon a time, King Hima had a son whose life was predicted to end soon after the day of marriage. His wife, determined to avert this disaster, waited for the day on which the king HImas son would pass away. When the fateful day arrived, waiting for Yamaraj to arrive, she placed a basket full of ornaments and placed it across the entrance, with an intention to let no one in. She also lit a few lamps around it. She kept her husband alert and awake all through the night and kept singing devotional songs.

Finally, when Lord Yama arrived in the scene, in the form of a serpent, he was stopped at the door, unable to slither himself in further as the heap of ornaments and valuables blocked its way, with the dazzle of the ornaments blinding its sight temporarily. The snake was already charmed by the melodious songs sung by the princess and lay motionless all night long to just listen to the songs.

The time for death passed without any result and Lord Yama had to retrace his steps back to Yamalok. Thus, with her clever strategies and devotion to God, the girl could successfully save the life of the prince. This is the intention behind the purchase and worship of gold on this day of Dhanteras as they believe it keeps them out of harm's way and negativity in life. Lamps are lit outside the entrance in order to keep Lord Yamadev at an arms distance and nothing beyond it.

Hence gold is not purchased just to stack up valuables, it is also purchased to keep anything evil at bay as there is a strong mythological background behind it that inspires people to continue with this tradition.

Dhanteras 2022: Significance

Dhanteras bears a close association with the god of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari whose major duty is to cure the ailments of people who pray to him and to generally ward off sufferings that mankind is going through. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy also recently declared Dhanteras as National Ayurveda Day.

Apart from the pujas, rituals, and purchase of gold and silver, it is also customary to buy utensils made of steel and brass.

Dhanteras 2022: Celebrations

One can see the appealing array of gold ornaments in varied designs and shapes spread on the platter in the puja room, which are worshipped as a representation of Goddess Lakshmi. The pujas are inspired by a tale of a prince whose life was saved by his new bride, from death. This tale explains why Dhanteras is observed. Also, Yama deepa is lit and placed at the entrance of the house seeking the blessings of both Yama and Lakshmi.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons