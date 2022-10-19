Chopda Puja 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Legends, Rituals, And Significance

The states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are known for their predominant business communities, and marked entrepreneurial skills. Generation after generation, they continue to manage businesses successfully, and continue to uphold traditions unlike corporate houses, even in modern India.

These communities follow the traditional culture when it comes to planning their business events and they are usually conducted at the time of Lakshmi Puja.

For them, Diwali is considered to be the last day of the financial year. It is celebrated in the Purnima of Shukla paksha of Ashwin month. On this day they worship their Account books and start writing their new accounts. This is called "Chopda Pujan" , "Sharda Pujan" or "Muharat Pujan" meaning puja of account books. Chopda Puja is performed to invoke the deities for a successful business for the upcoming year as well.

Known by several names, Sharda Pujan /Muhurat Pujan /Pustak Pujan/Vyapar Pustak Pujan or Chopda Pujan, this day is celebrated on the 24 October 2022 and is one of the most important Diwali rituals in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and some Western and Northern states in India. In Gujarat, traditional account books are known as Chopda. This ritual is known by various names, Chopda (means book) Pujan in Gujarati, Bhai-Khata for North Indians, and Sharda (meaning Goddess Saraswati) puja and Muharat Pujan for others.

Gujaratis follow the Chogadiya muhurat while choosing an appropriate time to perform Chopda Pujan. On this day, the traders and merchants install Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha idols and worship them with flowers, Diyas and incense sticks, while reciting the Veda mantras. This is a strictly observed practice by the Hindu business community in Maharashtra and Rajasthan who consider it an ideal day to resume an old business or start a new one. For Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the new business year starts on the Chopda Pujan day. Let us explore the other facets of this auspicious day.

Chopda Pujan 2022: Timings

For Chopda Pujan, three timings are considered.

Udayakala Pustaka pujan (06:41 am-08:07 am) (09:33 am-11:00 am)

Madhyanhakaala pustak pujan (01:52 pm to 07:39 pm)

Sayamkala pustak pujan (or pradosha kala pustak pujan ) upto 07:39 pm

Ratri Vela Pustak Pujan:

Sthira Lakshmi pujan time) (10:47 am to 23:21 hours at night)

Nishita kala Lakshmi pujan (1:55 am to 5:41 am on 25 October)

Out of these timings, the Madhyanha kala pustak pujan is regarded as the best time.

Amavasya tithi starts at 17:25 pm on 24 October 2022.

Amavasya tithi ends at 16:15 pm on 25 October 2022.

Chopda Pujan 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

According to a legend, Goddess Lakshmi, visited her devotees and blessed them with boons. To commemorate that day, even today, devotees clean their houses, decorate them with Diyas, and prepare sweet offerings for the worship of Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Chopda Pujan 2022: Puja Rituals To Follow

Spread a silk cloth on a wooden chowki, as the first step. Then sprinkle a handful of grains at the centre of the chowki upon which place a golden or silver or copper pot. Fill three quarters of the pot with water, betel nut, flower, coin, and rice grains. Leaves from five types of trees or from a mango tree are selected for use. A bowlful of rice grains is placed in the pot. Over the rice grains, a lotus is drawn with turmeric and place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is on the top of the pot with coins around it. Towards the right of the Lakshmi idol, the idol of Lord Ganesha is placed in front of the pot. Pen and account books are placed on the chowki, diyas are lit, and the puja begins by sprinkling turmeric, Kumkum and flowers on the Goddess Lakshmi idol as well as on the water used for the puja. Veda mantras are recited.

The idol of Goddess Lakshmi is bathed with water, Panchamrita (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) followed by water containing a gold ornament or a pearl. Now the idol is placed back on the pot. You can also worship with Sandal paste, a garland of cotton beads, saffron paste, perfume, turmeric, kumkum, Abir, incense stick, Gulal, marigold flowers, and Bael leaves. The offering is unique and different from what we normally get to see in festivals. The offering includes sweets, puffed rice, coriander seeds, cumin seeds coconut, fruits, and tambul. At the last stage, aarti is performed to Goddess Lakshmi.

Diwali is usually the day on which the Maha Lakshmi puja, is conducted. Pujas begin with the worship of Goddess Saraswathi. As per the Hindu calendar, the financial year begins on the next day of Diwali. Most businesses close shops on this day after celebrating the Chopda Pujan along with their staff who are invited for this day.

Chopda Pujan 2022: Significance Of This Day

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is very easily appeased by pujas done during Diwali. Hence, it is the businessmen seek the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati to have a prosperous new year. New account books are worshipped and thus sanctified on this day. In Gujarat, traditional accounting books are known by the name Chopda or Chopada. However, in the era of electronic gadgets, books have taken a back seat as most businesses use laptops and other software to manage their business data. But, it does not ruin the significance of Chopda Puja.

Businessmen place their laptops before the idols of deities and worship them. They draw the holy marks of Swastika, Om, and Shubh-Labh on the laptop. Although it is customary to observe the Choghadiya Muhurat of Amrit, Shubh, Labh, and Char as auspicious Muhurats for the puja, the lagna-based Diwali Muhurat, and Pradosh time Lakshmi Puja Muhurat are of far bigger magnitude for the people of this community. The benefit of using Choghadiya Muhurat is that they prevail at all times, day and night.

Chopda Pujan is not only performed on the account books and laptops carrying the e-accounts, but also on the spiritual books. Old business accounts are closed to start new ones for the new business year. An important part of the pujan is to pray for forgiveness for their past mistakes of the past year and seek blessings for unhindered profits in the upcoming year. With Chopda Pujan, it is believed that the coming year will be productive and there will peace & happiness throughout the world.

Since Diwali is supposed to bring in the new business year along with it, the previous accounts are closed on this day and new ones are presented in front of the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. This is applicable to Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons