Chhath Puja 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Thekua Prasad, Celebrations, And Significance

Chhat puja/festival, as one imagines, is not restricted to be a one-day celebration. Celebrated chiefly in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, Chhat Mahaparva is of much greater magnitude, that is celebrated for 6 days in pomp and glory.

Post Diwali, one can see people warming up with preparations for the Chhat festival. It is a pan Indian celebration that has caught the curiosity and interest of the NRI population in the west.

This festival is associated with a very tough to fast, that goes on for an uninterrupted 36 hours for a total ofl four days. Chhath has certain unique rituals like Nahav Khay, Khama, Astachalgami arghya, and Usha Arghya that have a colossal role to play during the Chhat vrat which is going to begin this Friday, 28 October 2022 post bath and food. Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya, Usha, Prakriti, Vayu, Jal and their sixth Maiya. No idol worship is done during Chhath. Chhath Puja begins on the 6th day of the Diwali festival where the Sun God and Shasthi Devi are worshipped with immense faith.

Chhath Festival 2022: Date and Time

It includes the following four ritualistic practices.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (28 October 2022, Friday)

Day 2: Kharna (29 October 2022, Saturday)

Day 3: Arghya to the setting sun (30 October 2022, Sunday)

Last day and fourth day - Arghya to the rising sun (31 October 2022, Monday)

Chhath Festival 2022: Rituals (Chhath Puja Niyam)

Let us know the Muhurta of Chhath Puja, Nahay-Khay, Kharna date, Sunrise Puja Muhurta and Sunset Puja Muhurta of Chhath Puja which is also known as Surya Shashthi Puja and Dala Chhath.

Day 1(Nahay Khay) - 28 October 2022, Friday (Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2022)

Chhath Puja begins with the tradition of Nahay Khay. On this day women clean the house after taking bath. Special care has to be taken of purity in this fast. On this day, women take a vow to fast and eat sattvik food like gram dal, gourd vegetables, and rice. Only rock salt is used in this food.

Day 2 (Kharna) - 29 October 2022, Saturday (Chhath Puja Kharna 2022)

On this day, women who are fasting prepare a prasad of jaggery kheer and take it at night. Kharna means purification of body and mind. From then on, the fast of 36 hours starts which ends on Saptami. On this holy day, women prepare bhog, the jaggery pudding on a wooden stove after which the Nirjala fast of 36 hours begins. It is believed that after the Kharna Puja, the sixth Maya enters the house.

Day 3 (Arghya to the setting sun) - 30 October 2022, Sunday (Chhath Puja Sunset Arghya 2022)

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Chhathi Maiyya and Sun God is worshipped. At the time of sunset, devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun by standing chest deep water in a river, pond or at home. On the third day of Chhath Puja, fasting women observe a Nirjala fast.

Kartik Shukla Shashthi date starts - 30 October 2022, 05.49 am

Kartik Shukla Shashthi date ends - 31 October 2022, 03.27 am

Sunset time - 5:37 pm

Day 4 (Arghya to the rising sun) - 31 October 2022, Monday (Chhath Puja Sunrise Arghya 2022)

On the fourth day, devotees stand in water and offer Arghya to the rising sun. After offering Arghya to the Sun, pradakshina or "taking rounds" is done seven or eleven times. Only after this Chhath Puja ends after which the fast broken.

Sunrise time - 6.31 am in the morning

Chhath Festival 2022: Thekua Prasad

Thekua prasad which is beneficial both for health and the fasting, is prepared on Mahaparv.. it is made of nutritious ingredients including dry fruits, nuts pistachios and grapes, a combination that keeps you warm in winters. Rich in all the vitamins and antioxidants it boosts your immunity by avoiding flu and other common seasonal infections. Desi Ghee and whole wheat are the base ingredients for the preparation of Thekua. They not only control your cravings but also do not let you bloat.

Chhath Festival 2022: Celebrations

Devotional songs are a significant part of the celebrations associated with Chhath puja. 'Chhath geet' resonating against the backdrop of the rising/setting sun seems like a divine orchestration of the symphony of life. Dressed in traditional attire people assemble at the banks before the sun rises, to just watch the Arghya. Patna and Gaya appear resplendent and illuminated to warm up the spirit of the devotees. What's surprising is that the unquestioningly reverent attitude to the values and the rituals. Those devotees in fasting and renunciation are respected and give away their blessings to the common men.

Chhath Festival 2022: Significance

Chhath festival is a festival that assures you everything provided your prayers are really earnest and sincere. Chhath fasting is primarily observed for happiness, children, and good fortune. Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti/mother nature and Lord Surya's sister is officially the worshipped Goddess for this festival. She is pleased with devotion and earnest prayer.

Chhath Puja is a festival that is also done with an intention of conveying our gratitude to the Sun God. Associated with nature worship, Chhath puja is a ritualistic step taken towards the well-being of humanity. Lord Surya sustains creation and is a permanent fountainhead of life.

As the Sun God is most powerful in his rising and setting positions, the arghyas are offered during these times to him. People worshipping the majesty of the sunrise and sunset during these powerful hours, evoke a feeling of piety and an urge to travel back in time to the mythological days. In Bihar, the Chhath puja is believed to fulfil all wishes if the rituals are conducted with a universal wish for the good of mankind.

"Chaiti Chhath" is held after Holi somewhere between March and mid-April. Supported by the state government, the activities go on unhindered, as all the ghats and roads are kept clean and the city thoroughly illuminated.

Chhath puja is extravagantly celebrated in Bihar and now Delhi has followed its example. Rituals include fasting and chanting on the shores of the Ganges, Yamuna or any clean river.

You have Chhath songs to make this event more memorable. After every arghya, devotees sing songs and hymns to Surya God. The final 'arghya' on the fourth day along the river banks is so important that the family and friends visit the devotees' house for 'prasad' and blessings on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons