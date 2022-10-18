Bhai Dooj 2022: Know About Date, Time, Legend, Puja Rituals, Samagri, Mool Mantra, And Significance

It is said that if you have siblings, you can always revert to your childhood days. They are the epitome of love, and compassion and someone who always has our back. They not only admire you, and protect you, but also criticise you if required. This loving bond between siblings is celebrated on the day of Bhai Dooj.

Applying tilak on brothers' forehead by sisters hold immense significance. It is believed that this ritual is done for the well-being, prosperity and long life of brothers. This day is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhaiya Dooj or Bhai Phonta. In the southern parts of India, it is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Scroll to know more about this day.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date And Time

Bhai Dooj is one of the 5 days Diwali series and is celebrated two days after Diwali. The event takes place on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartika month, which falls between October and November, according to the Gregorian calendar. Bhai Dooj date for 2022 is on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj Muhurat

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is between 01:18 pm to 03:33 pm. Dwitiya Tithi Begins at 02:42 pm on Oct 26, 2022, Dwitiya Tithi Ends at 12:45 pm on 27 October 2022.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Legends

There are a few legends to support the reason for this festive celebration. However, as per a legend, after defeating Narakasur, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who warmly welcomed him with flowers and treats that in turn, warmed Lord Krishna's heart. The concept of Bhai Dooj presumably originated with Subhadra when she applied, as the final step, a tilak on Lord Krishna's forehead.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhatri Dwitiya in some places. According to mythology, Chhaya, the wife of Lord Surya, had two children, Yamraj and Yamuna. The Yamuna was a very loving sister and used to invite Yama to visit her and partake in food in her house. Yamaraj, after having ignored her pleas for a long time, finally decided to visit her home where he was treated to a sumptuous dinner. On this day of Dwitiya of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Yamraj agreed to make it a regular event every year at the same time and this is how Bhai Dooj acquired its importance as a festival. Sisters, on this day, offer motherly care and affection as well as a sisterly concern towards their brother's longevity and wellbeing. They earnestly wish protection from all ills for their brothers. In turn, brothers extend their warmest love towards their sisters by gifting them with what they like.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Rituals

Wake up during the early hours and complete your morning rituals. Puja arrangements begin at this stage. Note down the muhurat for all rituals as they cant give intended results if you don't comply with muhurats. Spread a red cloth over the chowki and place the Idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Place thediya in the south direction and burn an incense stick. Firstly, invoke Lord Ganesha for his blessings for the puja to go on uninterrupted and unhindered. Offer flowers, dakshina and sweet fruit to Lord Ganesha. Offer prayers along with Offer flowers, paan, supari, coconut, Dakshina, and naivedya or bhog to the rest of the gods. Now your brother should be made to sit on the other chowki which faces northwest. Cover his head with a pallu and apply a tilak on his forehead with roli and Chandan. Hand over a whole coconut to him asking him to hold it till you finish tying the kalava around his wrist. Perform aarti and sprinkle Akshat over his head and let him now savour a sweet delicacy which you prepared lovingly. The ritual ends at this stage.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj Puja Samagri

Bhai Dooj needs pooja samagris that are unique to this festival. Two wooden chowkis, A red cloth meant to cover the chowki, a cloth or a kerchief, Roli or kumkum and/ or chandan for putting tika, Whole coconut with its husk, A whole dried coconut without shell, an aarti thali, two brass lamps, ghee or oil for lighting the diya, cotton wicks, kshat, sweets, paan (beetle leaves) and supari, dakshina flowers, fruits, kalava or mauli (scared colorful thread) are required to prepare bhog for Gods.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj Mantra

"Bhratus tabaa grajaataaham,

Bhunksa bhaktamidam shuvam

Preetaye yama raajasya

Yamunaah Visheshatah"

Bhai Dooj Mantra in English

Ganga worships Yamuna, and Yami worships Yamraj.

Subhadra Puja To Krishna, Ganga Yamuna Neer flows

My brother, you grow and flourish.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance

In Haryana or Maharastra, if one doesn't have a brother, then as per the scriptures, you can worship the moon. Otherwise, Sisters begin the festival celebrations with painting palms with mehendi.

A brother who visits a sister's home that day, is warmly welcomed with an aarti thali that is stacked with flowers, sweets and a diya. Upon placing a tilak on her brother's forehead, the brother, if he is younger, will touch his sister's feet seeking her blessings. Then they savour the home-made delicacies. On her brother's forehead, she places a Tilak. After the tilak ceremony, cash, betel nuts, and flowers are placed on the brother's hand and siblings exchange gifts with one another. In case you do not have a sister to do all this ritual, you can apply tilak to uncle, aunt or even friend's sister.

Yama Dwitiya has come to be called Bhai Dooj due to the nature of the ritual that is observed. this day sisters pray to Yama Devta for the long life of their brother. Food prepared by the sister should be eaten only if she is not married. Having a holy dip in Yamuna River is preferable as Yamuna is the sister of Yama, the god of death. They were the first brother sister duo to start this observance. During the evening of this day, at many places, sisters light a square lamp in the name of Yamraj and keep it outside the entrance of their homes.

This celebration is region and culture specific. In some areas, sisters may present their brothers with coconut. Sisters in West Bengal apply tilak with kajal and sandalwood paste. According to South Indian custom, a light is lit towards south direction and slokas are chanted, Mouli tied on the brother's wrist, and his hands washed with water. Different delicacies depending on the customs and cultures are prepared and Maharashtrians prepare sweet delicacies while in Bengal they prepare a taste exploding sweet delicacy called Khaja.

