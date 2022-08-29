Banke Bihari of Vrindavan: Unknown Facts About The Deity Of This Temple

Banke means 'bent', and 'Bihari or 'Vihari' means 'enjoyer'. This is how Lord Kṛiṣhṇa, who is bent in three angles, acquired the name "Bānke Bihāri". Banke Bihari Temple, located at Vrindavan, Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the combined form of Radha and Krishna, which is together fondly referred to as Banke Bihari.

Banke Bihari, originally worshipped at Nidhivan, was later shifted to the new temple after it was completely constructed in 1864. The Goswami family, who built this temple from generations back in time, has been worshipping Banke Bihari.

Banke Bihari is fondly addressed as Bihari Ji by people of Vraj and devotees who frequent there. There is a high-profile devotee group, that includes businessmen and politicians who visit this on an everyday basis. Established by Haridas Swamiji, Banke Bihari Mandir is one of the 7 shrines established for Thakur ji (Lord Krishna). Radha Vallabha and Banke Bihari temples are treated as the two eyes of Brindavan, which are located in proximity of each other.

Swami Haridas originally called Banke Bihari as Kunj Bihari ("the one who revels in the groves (Kunj) of Vrindavan").

Banke Bihari: Interesting And Unknown Facts About Lord Krishna

1. The Banke Bihari temple was established by Swami Haridas who was the guru of the legendary musician and composer Tansen of ancient times.

2. As per another interesting legend associated with this place, King Akbar and Tansen who had visited here, met the Haridas Swami. Shri Ramkrishna Paramhans had also, upon his visit, to this place, felt the extremely high spiritual vibrations. He had a darshan of Lord Krishna, as per the local legends.

3. Banke Bihari is a self-manifested idol which was procured by Swami Haridas in unusual circumstances at Nidhivan. Swami Haridas, an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna used to worship him elaborately every day and sing his hymns always. Hearing that Radha Krishna gave him regular darshan in Nidhivan, People of Brindavan, naturally curious to see Lord Krishna, requested Haridas to allow them a darshan. As Swami Haridas opened his eyes after prayer and contemplation, he saw the idol in front of him.

4. Venue of worship prior to the construction of this temple was none other than Nidhivan.

5. Swami Haridas worshipped Banke Bihari Ji in Nidhivan prior to the construction of the temple and after construction, the idols were installed in the temple and opened to the public for worship.

6. Banke Bihari is the deity version of the divine couple Radha Krishna

7. Banke Bihari Radha is in combined form with Krishna's idol. Hence the decking up of the idols is done partly by a man and partly by a woman.

8. A curtain is drawn across the idol every two minutes. Belief behind this is that Banke Bihari, is likely to follow the most devoted worshippers to their homes, as Lord is known to be responsive to faith and devotion in any form.

9. Devotees should keep their eyes open, as Banke Bihari thrives due to the loving gaze of his devotees. The idol is so attractive that focusing on the lord's eyes for more than 2 minutes, gets the devotee into a trance who sheds tears due to the impact.

10. Vihar Panchami is celebrated as Prakatya Day. The idol of Banke Bihari emerged out of Vishakha kund in Nidhivan, on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashira month. This day, hence named as Vihar Panchami, is celebrated with due fervor and faith. Panchamrit, instead of Charanamrit, is distributed to devotees, as an observance of festive celebration.

11. Mangala Aarti is not done on any other day other than Janmashtami, only once a year. For those fortunate to be around Vrindavan at that time, it is a feast for their eyes as well as well as the palate, on the Krishnashtami celebrations.

Just like Mangalarati, the charan darshan or the holy glimpse at the feet happens only on the day of Akshaya Triteeya.

12. The temple Sewa is performed at three different times, in three different methods. Shringar, Rajbhog, and Shayan pujas are conducted during the three times of the day.

13. Although usually, at all temples, Mangalarati is done in the mornings, here at Banke Bihari temple, it is not conducted as per instructions from the priest Haridas Swamiji who did not want to disturb his child Banke Bihari who is fast asleep due to the night long dancing and singing with the Gopis.

14. The Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami are grand occasions to celebrate at Vrindavan with thousands of people marking their presence for the Utsav on this day.

15. Lord Krishna is in the form of an infant here. and just like any other child, can be controlled by love and faith. He is happy being showered with love by his devotees. Hence no devotee is allowed darshan for more than 2 minutes at the sanctum as the priests fear that Lord, led by love from the devotees., may follow them to their homes.

16. Lord Krishna is believed to be so compassionate towards his devotees and their agonies that he responds immediately. Hence, a curtain is drawn to separate the devotees from Lord Krishna.

17. Normally curtains are drawn on the sanctum which is hence kept covered all the time. It is only when a devotee expresses a wish for his darshan that the curtain is drawn back for two minutes to allow him the darshan. This tradition has continued since the last 200 years.

18. Bells are not rung inside the premises of the temple, as the priest believes that it would disturb the eight-year-old baby Krishna unduly.

19. No morning darshan is allowed for the devotees, as the priest feels that it would disturb Thakurji's (Krishna's) sleep, as he will be tired due to the night long revelry with the gopis.

20. Here, the flute is placed on the hands of Banke Bihari Ji sports only once a year, on eve of Sharad Purnima.

21. Darshan of Lord's lotus feet is made available to the devotees only once a year on Akshya Tritiya.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons