Ashada Masam 2022-Why This Month Is Considered Inauspicious

Ashada Masam is considered as an inauspicious month in the Hindu Panchang due to numerous reasons. Therefore, people belonging to the Hindu community avoid celebrations, like marriages, and house warming ceremonies during this period.

Ashada is deemed inauspicious on so many grounds. Worshipping Mars and Sun in Ashada brings down the ill effects to a large extent, as per astrology Let us study the reasons why Ashada month is not recommended for starting any new venture.

Ashada Masam: Date And Time

Ashada or Ashadha or Aadi is a month of the Hindu calendar that corresponds to June/July in the Gregorian calendar. Ashada starts on 22 June and ends on 22 July in 2022.

As per the elderly, conceiving a baby during the month of Ashada must be avoided. Even If a woman conceives, a child, he/she will be born during the summer. Therefore, due to increase in temperature, infections and heat relaed illnesses are rampant at this time. According to astrology, it is believed that most children born in Ashada are likely to have congenital defects, imbecility, health issues, and mental imbalance. This can be a reason why family planning is avoided during this time.

Ashada Masam 2022: Effects of Ayanas

Chaturmasya commences with the Dakshinayana Parva Kala. Amarnath temple opens for devotees during the Ashada month. Shunya masa is not mentioned anywhere in the religious texts. This is an astrological adjustment that we make with the stars and our fate. These months are not meant for fulfillment and pursuit of materialistic desires, but to indulge in a spiritual quest.

Uttar Ayana and Dakshin Ayana are the two ayanas that occur in a year. Uttarayana represents guru and dakshinayana is governed by Yama. Uttarayana is deemed to be the ideal time to leave the body as it is believed that the doors of heaven and Vaikunta will be open during this time for the virtuous.

Dakshinayana is actually the nocturnal hour for the celestials. It is when Lord Vishnu goes into yogic sleep on Shayani Ekadashi for the next six months. Uttarayana is when he wakes up and starts blessing his devotees. So, this is the best time to plan for any auspicious events.

Ashada Masam 2022: Effects On Human Life

Ashada masa has its own untoward effects on the planet earth such as fire, wind, and heavy rain-related disasters. Any natural disaster occurring during an auspicious event is considered a bad omen and it nullifies all the benefic effects. Rama, who was born in Ashada had a particularly stressful life and underwent separation from Sita during his Shani Dasha. Shani dosha is the side effect of being born in the Dakshin Ayana period. At any point, Parva Kala is not auspicious for any new beginnings and celebrations.

Ashada Masam- Effects On Relationships

The rainy season, most importantly, doubles the household responsibilities for women. It may be a testing time for the daughter-in-law, who tends to be irritable and nervous and consequently, there will be some friction between mom-in-law and daughter-in-law due to this. Even the marital harmony between the couple will be disturbed. The very first Ashada is very crucial to sustaining domestic concord. So, in order to avoid further risks, the daughter-in-law is sent to her mother's home to spend the Ashada masa. People tend to get a bad temper during this time due to the adverse planetary effects in this period.

Ashada Masam 2022: Remedial Measures

Pujas, vrats, and daans have to be followed in order to remove the horoscope dosha from an individual's life. Shani dosha and other grah doshas can be removed by the observance of vrats and pujas. Your karma can be dissolved by following certain pujas and vrats at this time.. Parvati devis puja ensures peace and prosperity whereas Lakshmi puja on Friday of Ashada blesses you with wealth. Durga puja rids you of your enemies. Pujas done on Amavasya of Ashada confers good health and longevity to a person.

As per the Vaikhanasa Samhita, one needs to worship certain Gods and Goddesses during this month in Dakshinayana period such as Lord Bhairava, Narasimha, Varaha, Mahishasura Mardini, Goddess Durga, Goddess Saptamatruka Shakti.

Rudrabhisheka, Vishnu Puja, and Lalita sahasranama's recitation are advised at this time for fulfillment of anyone's desires. Charitable activities must be undertaken as they remove any existing dosha in the horoscope.

Avoiding Oily foods, gourd varieties, beans, and radish will eradicate plenty of doshas in your horoscope. Donating umbrellas, slippers, salt, and amla especially help in removing doshas as per Skanda Purana.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons