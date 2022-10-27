Akshaya Navami 2022: Myth, History, Date, Time, Rituals, Legends And Significance

Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla (Awala) Navami, is the ninth day in the month of Kartika as per the Hindu Panchang. This year, Akshaya Navami will fall on 02 November 2022. This was the day the Satya yuga arrived after the process of creation started. It is believed that earnest prayers done on this day will reach god and be answered instantly.

You will be led on the path of liberation as well. Hence, it is very popular in Varanasi. Goddess Jagadhdhatri is worshipped in West Bengal whereas Parikrama divas is observed in North India on this day. Parikrama at Mathura is observed on a grand scale on the same day.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Mythological Background

As per the legends, Lord Sun prayed to Goddess Durga on this day for which, as a boon, he was blessed with boons which implied that the daan done on this day will result in infinite punya. Also known as Kushmanda Navami, this vrat is observed to commemorate the victory of Lord Vishnu over the Demon Kushmanda.

Akshaya Navami 2022: History

Women take a holy dip in the Ganges and perform a day-long vrat on the shores of the river, assisted by a priest. A kotha of 30 squares is drawn using Turmeric. Grains pulses and food items are filled into each square. This ritual is to eke a rich harvest and to enjoy a continuous supply of grains. This day is as significant as the day of 'Akshaya Tritiya' and occurs in the month of October-November. Akshaya Navami is celebrated two days prior to 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.

Furthermore, Akshaya Navami is also celebrated in various parts of the country as 'Amla Navami'. On this day, the Amla tree is worshipped as it considered being the abode of all Gods and Goddesses. The day the Satya yuga began was celebrated as Satya Yugadi day which actually occurred on the Akshaya Navami. Any spiritual sadhana or daana conducted on this day will benefit the doer not only for the current birth but also in the forthcoming several janmas. Akshaya Navami or Aonla Navami as it is referred to in many parts of the country is the day when the Amla tree is worshipped as it is believed to be where all Gods and Goddesses reside.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Date And Time

Sun rises on 02 November 2022 at 6:36 am. Sun sets on 02 November 2022 at 5:44 pm. Navami Tithi begins on 01 November 2022 at 11:04 pm. Navami Tithi Ends on 01 November 2022 at 9:10 pm. Akshaya Navami Puja Muhurat starts on 02 November 6:36 am and lasts up to November 02, 12:10 pm

Akshaya Navami 2022: Puja Ingredients

Indian Goose Berry Tree or Aanvla (Amla) tree or branch of the tree

Water in a kalash

Milk

Roll, moli, chawal, jaggery, batasha

Raw white thread, moli

Doop, deepak, matchstick

Money for Dakshina

Saree, blouse-piece and dakshina for Brahmin ladies (optional)

Blouse piece (either red, yellow or pink in color)

Akshaya Navami 2022: Rituals

Strict fast is observed on Akshaya Navami. Devotees engage themselves in bhajans and keertans the entire day. Puja of Aanvla Navmi is an all women event where the pujas are done for the wellbeing of their families. They rise early, take bath, and wear new clothes. They assemble in a nearby place and then together go to the place where Amla tree is present. If the Amla tree does not exist anywhere near the city, then they bring a twig of Amla and get it ready for puja by setting it in mud or kalash filled with water. Puja is performed facing east. Water is offered first, followed by milk, moli, roli, chawal, jaggery, batasha, aanvla, blouse piece and some money. Deep and dhoop are lit and all the women apply Tilak on their foreheads.

The women then practice the parikrama around the tree about 8 times and before concluding the puja, they wrap a white thread around the amla tree. After the parikrama, they listen to the vrat katha keeping a few grains in hand and later adding them to the kalash. Also, a ritual wherein Charity of food and clothes along with dakshina is given to Brahmins. They must consume gooseberry as a part of their menu that day.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Legends Associated With This Day

a. A Story Of A Childless Couple

A childless couple lived once upon a time in Varanasi. After years of prayers for begetting progeny went in vain, he decided to listen to a neighbour who suggested that they should sacrifice a child to Lord Bhairav. The husband refused to follow this advice whereas the wife unable to contain her frustrations and curiosity, went ahead and got a child sacrificed in a well nearby, as a result of which she contracted leprosy and was haunted by the apparition of the girl that was sacrificed.

When her husband heard this, he suggested that she should go to Ganges and take a holy dip there to rid herself of the results of the crime. Mother Ganga told her that she would be cleansed of her sins only if she performed the gooseberry tree worship on the Navami of Kartik Shukla Paksha and also consume Amla. The woman did as she was told as a result of which she conceived soon and was blessed with a child. This was named Amla Navami and it has been practised for centuries.

B. A Story Of A Seth And His Sons

A Seth had a habit of feeding the Brahmins and donating gold to them on the day of Akshaya Navami. His sons considered it to be a waste of effort and fought bitterly with their father about this. The father, disillusioned with his sons, left the business in their hands and set up a house and a business in some other city. He planted an Amla tree right where he had been practising his business. In the meanwhile, his sons suffered heavy losses in business, realised their mistakes, and started donating to Brahmins due to which they got back the entire amount which they had lost in the business. This auspicious day was called Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami.

All sins are absolved when one chant, donates etc on this day. It is also a wish-granting day with which Satya yuga is believed to have been started. It is the day of Amla worship as it is an abode to several gods and goddesses. Amla has to be offered to Lord Vishnu on this day as Lord Vishnu holds it very dear to his heart.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Significance

According to mythology, Lord Vishnu had made the Amla tree his abode, on the Navami of Kartik Shukla Paksha to Kartik Purnima. So on this day, he is worshipped. A holy dip in the Ganges or visiting other sacred rivers and religious places on Amla Navami is deemed to be auspicious. It not only provides you with the blessings of Lord Vishnu but also eradicates sins, and troubles while fulfilling all your wishes.

Diyas on this day have to be lit at home, at the river banks, ghats, and at the crossroads to obtain freedom from all hindrances and achieve success. Deep daan done on this day brings a ray of enlightenment, light and cheer to your doorstep. Worshipping the Amla tree and taking your meals, sitting under this tree works in a therapeutic way on your health. The shadow of the tree falling on the person when he is taking meal actually fills one with bodily comfort. Amla is used as medicine for several ailments.

You achieve inner peace by having a meal under the Amla tree. It gives permanent results. Amla not only improves health but also keeps you mentally alert. If sitting under the tree and having a meal is not possible due to some reasons then the amla from the tree should be donated to a deserving person. This being a holy day, donating cows, gold and clothes give such a punya that lasts for generations. Charaka Samhita says that the day of Kartik Shukla Navami was when Maharshi Chyavan received his boon of eternal youth, upon the consumption of Amla. Amla consumption on this day also blesses you with progeny and wealth. The punya of the puja done on this day is long-lasting.

