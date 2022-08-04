Abhijit Muhurat: History, Dos And Don’ts, Time, And Significance

Muhurats are an integral part of the Hindu cultural ethos and tradition and are considered important while making crucial decisions. We usually begin any venture on a day and time having relatively harmless planetary influences. Shubha muhurta needs to be decided before undertaking your projects.

Conducting the event when all the planets are in their beneficial elements, only brings success to all your ventures. The Vedic astrology, mentions a special muhurat called Abhijit Muhurat. This supremely auspicious muhurat works despite any inauspicious planetary influences on a particular day. Read the entire article to gather detailed information.

Abhijit Muhurat: Historical Background

Abhijit Muhurat is applicable to the daytime whereas the Brahma muhurta is meant to be an auspicious muhurat for the night. Lord Shiva beheaded demon Tripurasura during Abhijit Muhurat. In fact, the Indian independence was well planned and was declared during Abhijit mahurat. Abhijit muhurta was the handpicked magical moment, where the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was performed. In the Sikh tradition, marriages are conducted around the 12:00 noon, in the Abhijit Muhurta which is called Anand Karaj, in Sikh parlance. They perform parikrama around Guru Granth Sahib.

This Muhurta is, most of the times, selected when there is no other good muhurta on the cards, for celebrating any auspicious event. Especially those, who are hard pressed for time, find this muhurta convenient to celebrate their cherished moments. According to the scriptures, we come across 30 different types of Muhurta from dawn to dusk. Our entire day is split into 15 muhurtas from sunrise to sunset and 15 from sunset to sunrise. Some of these are auspicious while the rest of them are not prescribed for auspicious observances.

Generally, a muhurta is decided on several parameters that are too complicated to be calculated by a layman. Only those with panchang expertise can predict the right muhurta. In case, you are unable to find it out yourself, or an expert is unavailable at that time, the best alternative will be the Abhijit Muhurta which you can use to time your new venture. However, when it comes to Abhijit muhurta, it does not require these calculations as it has all the inherent attributes that make up a divine muhurta.

Abhijit muhurta that comes around noon every day, is the best time, as any religious activity performed during this time yields magical results. The results are always positive. According to the Hindu mythology, Abhijit Muhurta has the blessings of Lord Vishnu and removes many doshas using the power of Sudarshan chakra.

Abhijit Muhurat: Time

As per the Panchang, Abhijit Muhurta begins around 24 minutes before noon every day and closes 24 minutes after midday. For example, if the sunrise is at 6 o'clock on a particular day, then Abhijit Muhurta will start exactly 24 minutes before 12:00 noon and will end at 12.24 pm.

Abhijit Muhurta changes according to the change in the sunrise timings and it lasts for 48 minutes. If the day is shorter, then Abhijit muhurat will also be shorter. The Abhijit muhurat turns out to be incredibly potent during the Shukla paksha and on the days that have beneficial planetary yogas. This muhurta does not need the power of Tithi, Nakshatra, Rasi or month to be effective. This muhurta arrives on an everyday basis. Abhijit Muhurta is the muhurta based on the position of the Sun and it varies from place to place. It is calculated on the basis of the sunrise and sun set in that particular city.

Abhijit Muhurat: Dos And Don'ts

The term Abhijit Muhurat comes from two words, Abhijit means "conqueror/winner of all" and Muhurta means "time". Any right thing done at the right time, will certainly pay off. There is another nakshatra by the same name Abhijit which is not connected to the Abhijit Muhurta in any way. But Abhijit Muhurta and Abhijeet Nakshatra when conjoined, can turn out much better results. Abhijit is the power of Lord Vishnu. It is the 4th sign from the sunrise.

Abhijit Muhurat, as per some opinions, is acceptable for only general events. For example, you can use this muhurta to begin a first-time journey, new venture, setting up a shop or business, loan recovery, deity worship and so on. However, certain events that require astrological precision in timing and observance, and special planetary yogas and hence except for marriages and upanayana, it is the best time to begin any auspicious activity..

You may travel in any direction during Abhijit Muhurat. However, the travelling southwards in Abhijit Muhurat is strictly avoided. Also remember that on Wednesdays, Abhijit Muhurat is not effective as it coincides with Rahu Kalam at that time.

Abhjit Muhurat: Significance

It is important to have both Abhijit muhurta and Jupiter placed in the ascendant for the muhurta to be extremely powerful. Abhijit Muhurta neutralises all evil effects of the muhurta in the chart. Astrologers say that the eighth Muhurta or hour of every day is called Abhijit Muhurta. Actually, as per astrologers, the first thing to check is if Jupiter is in lagna and then the Abhijit muhurta which is powerful enough to eliminate all the muhurta related evils.

According to the Hindu mythology, Abhijit Muhurta has the blessings of Lord Vishnu and removes many doshas using the power of Sudarshan chakra. If you desire something, pray to lord Vishnu during Abhijit Muhurta so that you will be helped by the power of Lord Vishnu to banish evils out of your life. It is the wish fulfilling moment that fulfils any good wish and it is ineffective when evil is wished to someone.

