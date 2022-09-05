8 Fertility Temples To Visit If You Are Planning To Conceive

1. Sri Santhana Venugopala Swamy Temple

Known popularly as Dakshina Govardhana Kshetra' or Huchchu Gopala Swamy temple, this 1800-year-old temple is located in the Hemmaragala village, Nanjanagudu, Mysore, and was visited by Koundaniya Maharishi who penanced for some time here. Although, it is generally known to confer, children, wealth, health, salvation, and remove Sarpa dosha and a certain serious ailment; this temple specifically caters to the prayers for progeny by childless couples.

You can see traces of Hoysala, Udbhava and Vijaynagara styles of architecture in the construction of this temple. The two major attractions that this temple is known for is the idol of Krishna in tribhangi position and the danda, the stick that belonged to the Maharshi, who before leaving his mortal coil, transferred his powers to it, in order to help needy people.

A chola king, who was desperate for a male scion, after praying to Lord Huchchu Gopala, was surprised to see a baby boy in the temple, the next day morning. A 6-year-old girl child had collapsed in the temple and died after which the parents prayed earnestly in the temple for her revival. She was revived instantly. The ceiling has a huge number of small silver cradles hanging from it, that indicates the number of satisfied visitors to the temple.

Devotees offer puja to the chakra placed in the sanctum as well. A Nagar kallu found in the temple's backyard worshipping which devotees have found relief from sarpa dosha. Saturdays and Sundays are crowded here with childless couples seeking relief. Kumkum is given as prasad and also beaten rice which is the only thing the couple should consume.

2. Shri Satyagiriswarar Temple

About 21 kilometres away from Pudukottai, in the Thirumayam of Tamilnadu, this 1300-year-old temple built by Mahendra Pallavan is known to be a major tourist attraction, that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Sathya Maharshi, is known to have penanced here.

Built adjacent to a 1000-year-old monolithic Vishnu temple which was originally built to encourage harmony between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu devotees, the pradakshina around the hill cannot be completed without covering both the temples on the way.

With respect to getting good marriage proposals and children, this place is sought after widely, by devotees. Satyagireeshwarar is the presiding deity, With striking stone sculptures, the tall and imposing Raja Gopura at the entrance, and the Maha mandapam with paintings and sculptures, the temple is situated amidst beautiful hills, one of them being the Vaishnavi Durga.

Once upon a time, when Dharma was overpowered by the evil, the God for Dharma took refuge here in the form of a deer. Sathyagiri Nathan is found in the linga form, here. Athri Maharshi along with wife, prayed to the holy Trinity in this land, hoping that one of them would be born as their child. The Trinity blessed them with three children.

Opening hours of the temple are between 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Chithirai ( April May) Adipuram ( July august) and thai poosam, Deepavali, Pongal, and Poornima are the usually celebrated festivals.

3. Sri Andal Temple

About 80 kilometres away from Madhurai, Tamilnadu the 8th-century temple of Andal located in Virudhunagar, is dedicated to God Vishnu. One of the 108 Divyadesams, this temple has sanctums set up for two saints- Periyazhvar and his daughter Andal.

Although this temple is sought by devotees for peace of mind, marriage, farming, for resolution of educational or business-related problems, it is ideally sought for resolving children related problems. This is a beautifully designed Dravadian style temple where the south west portion belongs to Andal and the other half is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This temple has paintings of Andal and Rangamannar or Ranganatha, the presiding deity. Other sculptures include Mohini, Rati & Kamadeva. Lord Vishnu is in a reclining posture in his sanctum and surrounded by goddesses. Beautiful carvings adorn the ceiling. In this temple.

Prayer rituals are conducted 6 times a day at 7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Every time, the ritual conducted for Andal and Lord Vishnu involves decoration, prasad and deeparati amidst the sound of music and Veda chants. Every year on the 8th day of the month of Tamil month Adi, "Aadi Pooram" festival is celebrated. Ratha yatra is also organized for the deities. Fridays and Saturdays are good days to offer prayers. The temple is open from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

4. Mannarasala Nagaraja Temple

Dedicated to the serpent god, the mannarasala Nagaraja temple is located in Haripad, kerala where people generally pray to cure illness and for health and prosperity but specifically, the Lord Nagaraja is worshipped for removal of fertility issues.

This place is replete with legends and tales that proclaim the glory of Kerala: Lord Parashurama, burdened with guilt, of killing kauravas wanted to donate a piece of land to the Brahmans. When he could not get a fertile land for this purpose, he was asked by Lord Shiva to spread serpent venom all over the area to make it more fertile. Parashuram did as he was told and the land which he donated is Kerala of today, that personifies the beauty of Mother nature. As per Parashurams request, Nagaraja settled in Kerala in the Mannarasala Nagaraja temple.

Although the primary festival is Mannararala Aayilyam it is the Uruli Kamarthal ritual that is sure to bestow a child;for leprosy and infertility, a turmeric paste is given at the temple. For having a child, a bronze uruli should be used for Nurum palum ritual. Different ingredients and different rituals used in this observance grants wealth, education and prosperity health, protection from poison, ailment removal, protection, long life, and wish fulfilment. Although this ritual is done to ward off the effects of black magic, or to cure onself of any illness, it is mainly done by women who want to conceive.

5. Kamakhya Temple

One of the most prominent and mysterious shakti peethas, the Kamakhya temple, in Nilachal hill in Assam, is devoted primarily to the mahavidya of Kamakhya also known as Goddess Sati. Located about 8 kilometres away from Guwahati, it dates back to 2000 years, and known for its quaint style of Nilachal architecture that includes a hemispherical dome on a cruciform base. This temple legends revolve around the infamous Daksha yagnya. Kamakhya is a goddess of fertility and an eternal favorite among child seekers as well as tantrics.

The inner cave has the most powerful yoni-shaped bedrock and a natural spring with extreme powers and no idol. This is the place to reach for every tantric, for gaining ultimate mastery over the powers acquired. Typical prasad includes coconut, lachidana, chunri & sindoor. The temple is open from 8 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm every day.

During Ambubachi Mela, conducted in June, the Goddess goes into menstruating mode. The inner sanctum is kept covered with white cloth and the temple is closed for three days after which you can find that the water in the spring has taken on a red hue.

Although Goddess rids anyone of their fears, and fulfils their desires, she particularly fulfils the wishes of devotees who come there with purpose of progeny and success in life.

6. Karuvarchery Akilandeshwari Temple

The Karuvalarcheri Akilandeshwari Ambal sametha SriAgastheeswarar Temple is 2 km aqay from Marudanallur which is 12 km from Kumbakonam. This is the place to visit if you seek blessings for good growth and development of the unborn baby or foetus.

The goddess is self-manifested and found in the form of a snake pit. So abhishekam is not conducted for her. The punugu oil is applied to her and only her face is available for darshan. Full darshan is available during Navaratri. Main deity is Lord Agastheeswarar here.

You need to follow certain procedures in order to be blessed with a well-developed and healthy foetus. Firstly, clean the metal steps of the garbhagriha using ghee and draw a rangoli on it. Then you will be given a lemon which you should juice and then share it with your better half, and drink it. Then 7 turmeric sticks will be given which should be applied by the woman while taking bath, but avoid it on the 5 days of menses. The girl will surely conceive before all the turmeric is completely used up.

7. Thirukarugavur Garbarakshambikai Temple

Thirukarugavur Sri Mullaivananathar sametha Garbarakshambigai Amman is located at Thirukarukavoor, Tamil Nadu, India. blesses and protects the foetus from any on toward happening and ensures that the pregnancy is uneventful. This goddess is the avatar of Goddess Parvati who blessed her devotee Vedhikai, the wife of a sage, who conceived with due blessings of the Goddess. After some time, when due to some accident, Vedhikai was about to lose her foetus, the goddess rushed forward to her help by holding her foetus in a divine pot, kalasham, until it grew as a well developed child.

The main deity Sri Mullaivananathar is a self-manifested lingam. A pregnant woman expecting delivery can take the castor oil blessed by the Goddess. The pregnant woman need not come in person here. It should be procured by her family members. The oil must be applied to the lower abdomen in case she feels some uneasiness. This is to remove all the complications, thwart possible dangers, and the post-partum effects of labour.

8. Trichy Thayumanavar Swamy Temple

Close to the base of the Rockfort this temple for Lord Shiva is considered to the ultimate resort for those who want to deliver their babies safely. Rathnavati is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who while nearing her labour had requested her mother to come over to lend her assistance. A heavy flood nearby stopped the mother from reaching the place on time. Therefore the distraught Ratnavati started praying to Lord Shiva for help. Lord Shiva, descended down in the form of her mother and assisted her in the delivery as a result of which a baby boy was born.

Lord Shiva immediately vanished and her real mother arrived at the scene just then. The entire family was grateful and called him Thayumanaswamy which meant ‘god that became a mother'. Also, the goddess Parvati here is known as Mattuvar Kuzhalammai. Even a prayer at this temple to Thayumanaswamy for the safe delivery and a healthy baby is enough for him to respond immediately. After the child birth, you are supposed to offer a whole stalk of green bananas as a token of your gratitude.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons