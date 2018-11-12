Gyan Panchami Puja 2022: Here Is A Simple Puja You Can Perform For Good Luck

Gyan Panchami 2022

GyanPanchami will be observed on Saturday, October 29, 2022.Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat - 08:13 AM to 10:13 AM. The duration is 02 Hours 01 Min. The Panchami Tithi Begins - 08:13 AM on Oct 29, 2022. Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:49 AM on Oct 30, 2022. Read on.

Prepare The Altar

Place a small stool in the northeast direction of your house. Cover one-third part of the stool with a green cloth, the other one-third part with a white cloth and the third part with a red cloth. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on the green-coloured cloth, that of Goddess Lakshmi with Shri Yantra on the red cloth and an idol of Lord Shiva and Shiva Yantra on the white-coloured piece of cloth.

What To Offer

Apply tilak on all the idols. Use Gaulochan as tilak for Lord Ganesha, vermilion for Goddess Lakshmi and sandalwood paste for Lord Shiva. You can offer flowers to all the deities. Offering Bilwa leaves to Lord Shiva, Durva grass to Lord Ganesha and Ashoka leaves to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious.

Bhog And Mantra

Take some sweet and dry fruits in a bowl as bhog. Chant the below-mentioned mantra, one rosary (japamala) of each.

Mantra for Lord Ganesha: Om Vakratundaya Hum

Mantra for Goddess Lakshmi: Om Klim Dhanyalakshmyay Namah

Mantra for Lord Shiva: Om Sadashivaay Namah

Recite the arti after this and give the bowl of bhog to a poor person.

Significance Of Purvashada Nakshatra On This Day

It is said that one should also offer prayers to an Ashoka tree and donate utensils during the Purvashadha Nakshatra on this day. Purvashada Nakshatra is the name of a constellation which will appear in the sky at least once every month. The time during which this constellation would appear in November is from 12:02 am on 12 November to 2:38 am on 13 November.