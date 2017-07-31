Varalakshmi Festival 2022: Sacred Practices Related To The Puja

Varamahalakshmi puja or Varalakshmi puja will be celebrated on Friday, 12 August 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, it will be observed on the first Friday of the bright fortnight of the Shravana month.

It is considered holy for the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi and all women in general. Women pray to the Goddess for wealth and for the prosperity of their family members. They also pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands.

The name Varamahalakshmi has three words - 'Varam, 'Maha' and 'Lakshmi'. It can be translated as the great mother Lakshmi who grants blessings. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi showers blessings on the devotees who observe the Varamahalakshmi pooja wholeheartedly.

The Pooja should not be conducted during the Rahu Kalam.

In certain parts of India, it is believed that the Varalakshmi Puja must be performed in the evening or the time when the cows return home after grazing.

The Shlokas To Be Chanted During Varalakshmi puja, Lakshmi Sahasranamam and Lakshmi Ashtotram.

Food That Can Be Consumed On Varalakshmi Puja The various kinds of sundal are commonly consumed on this day. Obbattu and other sweets are also eaten.

In some parts of the country, fasting is mandatory when performing the Pooja and one should eat only after the Pooja is over. Fasting on Varalakshmi Puja The fasting is done from morning till the Pooja is over. You may choose not to fast if working, pregnant, are sick or are under medication.

What To Do If You Miss The Varamahalakshmi Pooja?

If the Varamahalakshmi Pooja is missed or you fail to observe it due to any circumstances, you may choose to do it the following Friday or during the Friday in Navaratri Festival. The Varamahalakshmi Thread It is important to tie a yellow thread with nine knots and a flower in the centre on your right hand after the Puja. It is an important part of the ritual.