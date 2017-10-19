Diwali: 10 Mantras To Chant During This Auspicious Festival

1) Sadhana Mantra

Om aim hreem shreem dhan kuru kuru swaha



This mantra is said to be very powerful when recited on the night of Diwali and is chanted continuously for 10,000 times. Breaks while chanting the Mantra for essential chores are allowed, but only if they are absolutely necessary. The complete chant should be done without a break. It is said that whoever succeeds in this, Goddess Lakshmi grants them enormous wealth.

Most Read: How To Invite Goddess Lakshmi At Your Home On Diwali

2) Lakshmi Mantra

Om Gam Shrim Maha Lakshmiyei Namaha

This mantra is helpful for attracting wealth and income in your life. Reciting this mantra regularly is said to remove any obstacles hindering the life. This mantra can be chanted as many times as possible in one sitting.

3) Maha Lakshmi Mantra

Om Shring Hring Kling Aing Saung Om Hring Ka A Ea Hring Ha Sa Ka Ha La Hring Sakal Hring Saung Aing Kling Hring Shring Om

This Maha Lakshmi Mantra is to be recited during Diwali for blessings of Goddess Maha Lakshmi. It needs to be recited in 21 sets, each set containing 108 recitations of this mantra.

How To Perform Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Ganesha Puja

4) The Saraswati Mantra

Om Eim Sawaswatyai Swaha

Maa Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. This mantra is useful for people who are seeking true knowledge and intellect. This chant should be done on a diwali night by lighting a ghee lamp in front of Maa Saraswati and reciting it 108 times.

Also Read: How To Place Idols In Puja Room

5) The Happiness Mantra

Om- Shreem Shree-aee namaha

This Lakshmi mantra is meant specifically to attain happiness in all circumstances of life. Chants of this mantra lead to happiness, unity and love among all the family members. Happiness is equally important for a peaceful life because peaceful life leads to a prosperous life. Recite this mantra 108 times on Diwali night.

6) Mantra For Stronger Will-power

Om Eim Hrim Klim Chamundayei Vicche Namaha



This mantra is to be recited in order to attain a strong willpower and also getting protection from all the evil powers. Start from the Diwali night and recite this mantra 108 times every day for 40 days.

7) Lord Kuber Mantra

Om Kuber: tvam'Dhanaadheesh: Grrhe te Kamalaa Sthitaa.

Maam'Deveem'Presshayaasu tvam',mad'Grrhe te Namo namah Om.

Lord Kuber is another important deity who is the preserver of all the wealth in the world. Pleasing him through this chant will ensure that your wealth always remains safe and never diminishes. Chant this powerful mantra on the morning of Diwali in front of the image of Lord Kuber.

8) Ganesha Mantra

Om Gam Ganapatayei Namaha

This is a very popular Ganesha mantra. Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles in life. So if you find some things in life which are achievable but yet are unable to achieve, reciting this mantra 10,000 times will remove any obstacles you are facing and reach your goal effortlessly.

9) Ram Mantra

Om Apadamapa Hartaram dataram Sarva Samapadam Loka Bhi Ramam, Shri Raman Bhuyo Bhuyo Namamyaham

This is a Ram mantra which is said to be extremely powerful. Reciting this mantra will relieve you from all mental problems, present or past.

10) The Peace Mantra

Om Shanti Om

This mantra is widely chanted by people from other religions as well. People from various countries have since long known the power of this mantra. Recite this mantra to attain peace in life. It can also be used to pacify someone during a fight.