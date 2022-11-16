12 Similarities between Hindu and Greek Mythology That Will Take You By Surprise

1. Similarities between Sharvara and Cerberus

Sharvara is a famous mythical hound from hell whose owner is Lord Yama. The Greek counterpart to this is the Cerberus that accompanied Hades, both of which guard the gates of the netherworld.

2. Similarities between Sita and Persephone

While Sita was abducted by Ravana, Persephone was carried away by Hades. It was carried out against their will. They also merge into mother earth under different contexts.

3. Similarities between Kamadeva and Cupid

Kamadeva and Cupid are known by different names but they function in the same way. Both shoot arrows into the hearts of people to make them fall in love.

4. Similarities between Mount Kailasha and Mount Olympus

While Olympus is the mountain that is a celestial abode for 12 Greek gods, Kailasha, the home of Shiva, is extolled as a primordial pillar that the world is based on. Both exist even in today's times.

5. Similarities between Karna and Achilles

Zeus and Indra, the most skilled warriors of their times, are strikingly similar with respect to their impenetrable armour that made them indomitable. Both were demigods and were requested by their mothers not to participate in the ensuing war. With the death of these two warriors the great war saw an end.

6. Similarities in the concept of Holy Trinity

The concept of the Holy trinity is the same to both traditions. We have Gods, Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar who are a part of the holy trinity, Similarly Greek mythology has Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon who respectively rule the heavens, whereas the underworld rules the seas.

7. Similarities between Yama and Hades

Hades and Yama, although are lords of the netherworld, are not seen as evil Gods. Their job is to just assign a person based on his accumulated virtues or vices, his place in heaven or hell.

8. Similarities between Saptarishis and Seven Sisters

Saptarshis are the seven Rishis who accompany God in the great deluge and its aftermath. They are capable of stopping Lord Sun in his tracks. Greek mythology talks about seven sisters namely Pleiades who are also a cluster of stars just like the Saptarishis.

9. Similarities Between Jatayu And Sampati , Icarus And Daedalus

The Icarus and Daedalus story finds a parallel in Indian Mythology that describes the story of Jatayu and Sampati. Once upon a time, when they both flew in the sky, Jatayu, got close to the sun, to protect whom, sampati covered Jatayu with his wings, but his wings, due to getting close to the Sun, were burnt and he fell on to the ground. Greek God Icarus has a similar story.

10. Similarities Between Narada and Hermes

Both of them are messengers of gods in Indian and Greek Mythology. Being cunning and scheming in their character, they share similar parentage as both were born to powerful gods. They were known to be tricking and misleading people with their verbal being tricky and misleading people with their usage of words.

11. Similarities Between Krishna and Heracles

As per the Greek ambassador Megasthenes, Lord Krishna is thought to be similar to the demi God of Greeks, that is Heracles. The word Heracles comes from ‘Hari-kula-es' which means the clan of Hari. This connects to the clan of Krishna as Krishna is an avatar of Hari. The incident of Lord Krishna fighting with the serpent Kaliya can be likened to Heracles fighting the many headed serpent called Hydra.

12. Similarities Between Indra and Zeus

There is a close resemblance between these two commanders in chiefs of the celestial army. They possessed the same weapon and live on mountains; Indra on Meru, and Zeus on Olympus. Both of them share similar personality traits.

