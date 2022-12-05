Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is addressed by several names that are indicative of his immaculate virtues. The Sanskrit epic, Ramayana took place in the Treta Yuga and was written by Sage Valmiki. The story is about Prince Rama's quest to fight the King of Lanka, Ravana and rescue his beloved wife, Sita from his clutches with the help of a monkey army.

Lord Rama was an ideal that chose to be a human being on earth and set an example for all of us to follow in order to be truly victorious in life. He was respectfully called Maryada Purushottam due to the 16 sterling virtues he was born with.

Lord Rama lived a life that spelt challenge and strife from the beginning to the end but every incident of his life reflects in totality that he was Lord Vishnu incarnate. His responses to life proved him to be a super being.

The mere mention of Lord Rama's name takes us back in time to his Ramarajya. He is a supreme example of virtues and values which we should inculcate in order to win over our weaknesses and develop strengths. Know more about the 16 virtues that Lord Rama is associated with, which gave Him the title of Maryada Purushottam.

Why Is Lord Rama Known As Maryada Purushottam? 16 Reasons

1. Sousheelyam- Lord Rama has treated everyone in the same manner and accepted everyone without conditions.

2. Veeryavaan- He was a powerful warrior.

3. Dharmagnya- He was a stickler for Dharma.

4. Kritagnya- He was always grateful to those who lent him help and remembered that always. For example, he thanked vanaras wholeheartedly after he won over Lanka.

5. Sathyavaakyaha- Lord Rama never uttered a lie. Whatever he uttered was the ultimate truth.

6. Drudavrathaha- He stuck to his decisions no matter what. When he accepted to live in exile, he gladly did so and did not deter from his decision even when Bharata pleaded with him to take back his words.

7. Chaarithrenacha Koyuktaha- Lord Rama was blemishless and did not have a single blot on his character.

8. Sarvabhuteshu Hitaha- He wished good and did well for everyone. For instance, he performed Jatayu's last rites as he was concerned about Jatayu's well-being and welfare.

9. Vidwaan- Lord Rama was a master of all subjects and a jack of none. He had a supreme grasp of all the branches of knowledge on earth which is surprising for a human being but an everyday affair for the Lord of the Universe.

10. Samartaha- He was the most capable being that could accomplish any task given to him.

11. Priyadarshanaha- Lord Rama is described as Aajaanu Baahum ( a man with such long hands that reached up to his knee,)and Aravinda Lochana, ( a man with lotus like eyes). He was well built and handsome but more importantly his soul radiated a charm that found no match in three worlds.

12. Aatmavaankaha- He was the master of the spiritual discipline and had touched the acme of spiritual perfection.

13. Jithakrodaha- He was the master of his mind. He had an uncanny control over his impulses, senses and emotions.

14. Dyuthimaan- He had a divine glow about his demeanour and appearance.

15. Anasuyakaha- He was not touched by pangs of jealousy at all. He did not have jealousy over anyone.

16. Bibhyati Devah- He was never angry at any point. But when it came to protecting his loved ones, he showed an unparalled rage. For instance, when Ravana was throwing arrows at him, Rama was calm and undisturbed. When Ravana started attacking Hanuman, Rama got into the wildest rage that any one had ever seen and defeated Ravana in the battle within the wink of an eye.

