Why Is A Japa Mala Used For Mantra Meditation?

While doing the Japa or mantra meditation, after spending some time with it, we tend to lose the count of the mantras we chanted so far or we just go to sleep midway without being aware of it. It happens if you do not use a Japamala or if you are not used to doing meditation. So, when you use a Japamala, you are not distracted from the Japa because you are recording your activities mentally with the help of a Japamala. Japa malas actually symbolize the vicious cycles of life and death. Japa alleviates you from the burden of your previous karmas which you have carried over to your current lifetime. Japa is a way to remember the lord without being distracted by the six enemies of the soul. Mantras help not only with Karma clearance but also aim at warding off the six enemies with ease.

Japa Mala: What Is A Japa Mala?

Japa Mala or Rosary as it is known in other religions, has its own significance in our lives. Japa means to repeat, preferably a mantra or a phrase. Made of 108 +1 bead, the Japa mala represents the reality of the Parabrahma in its 108 beads whereas the extra 109th bead is called Guru bead or Sumeru bead. Beads are like counters which you use during a game, to keep a watch over the number of counts you make. The mala beads help us to keep track of the number of mantra repetitions. Consciousness, samskara and spiritual abilities can progress due to the healing power of mantras. While you are doing the Japa, naturally you would train your mind to focus on the mantra syllables.

Malas can be made of Lotus seeds, Turmeric, Tulsi wood, Sandal wood and Rudraksha, and also from gemstones. Gemstone malas have different levels of energy in them and come with varying benefits.

Japa Mala: Why Do We Have 108 Beads?

The number 108 is held very sacred and used with religious connotations. There are 54 letters in the Sanskrit language, which if broken down into its masculine(shiva) and feminine (Shakti) elements, makes 108 portions altogether. The 12 houses and 9 planets equate to 108 if multiplied and this holds the entire nature in balance. The subtle body consists of 108 Marma points. The total number of scriptures or Upanishads are 108. 108 nadis are believed to be in connection to the Anahata chakra.

Japa Mala: Benefits

1. Mantra helps us to combat the six enemies or the Ari shadvargas that lie embedded in our soul namely anger, lust/desires, greed, attachment, pride and envy. Malas can be used to chant for any deity, be it masculine or feminine.

2. Rudraksha mala is used for Lord Shiva, and Lotus seeds mala for Goddess Lakshmi.

3. Meditating on the rhythm of the Japa helps you to concentrate better and also brings our distracted mind under control.

4. It is believed to mitigate blood pressure, and prevents the risk of heart diseases.

5. It eminently helps in decision making and assures excellent presence of mind. It rids you of stress.

6. It is a mood elevating exercise and relaxes your nerves.

7. It helps you to live in the present and infuses positivity into you during hours of crisis.

8. It increases your innate resilience to challenges and maintains the balance in the life force energy.

Japa malas balance the tri doshas, the Vata, Pitta and Kapha doshas, when they are performed with different mantras.

1. Vata dosha -Rudraksha mala, Red Sandalwood mala

2. Pitta dosha- Kamal Gatta mala (lotus seeds) and Sandalwood mala

3. Kapha dosha- Rudraksha mala and Red Sandalwood mala.

Japa Mala: Right Method Of Usage

Japa mala is recommended to be worn around the neck touching the skin and hidden from the public view. One can also carry it in a mala bag. The best time to practice Japa meditation is during Brahmamuhurta (last quarter of the night before sunrise) or sunset. It may also be practiced during holy occasions or in full moon and new moon nights. Cleanliness practices like washing hands, feet, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes should be performed before sitting for meditation. According to yogic philosophy, it is advised to sit facing north, east, or north east directions for best results.

1. Sit in a quiet place, steady with spine erect, in Padmasana or Sukhasana posture. Keep your eyes closed during meditation. With your awareness centred inwards, perform pranayama. There are a few restrictions that you should take note of, while handling the Japa mala.

2. You should hold the mala in your right hand, between the thumb and middle finger. Slowly count every bead with each repetition of the mantra.

3. Do not touch the beads with index finger as the index represents ego.

4. Guru/Sumeru bead should not be touched by the thumb at all.

5. Keep your attention riveted on the counting process with the beads.

6. Do the chanting with awareness and not in a hurried manner.

