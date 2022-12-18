When Did Yudhisthira Truly Learn Life Lessons From Dronacharya In Mahabharata?

This is an age-old tale from Mahabharata. It is an episode that happened between two warring factions, the Kauravas and Pandavas when they were studying the shastra and shastras (sacred texts and weapons) under an efficient Guru Dronacharya.



When Did Yudhishthira Truly Learn Life Lessons From Dronacharya In Mahabharata?

Dronacharya later fought on the side of Kauravas against Pandavas, the ones whom he taught the Kshatriya discipline of Archery. He taught them not just the skill of Archery, but also imparted the life lessons that served them well during their troubled times. One day, as the sessions got over, he gathered all his disciples to test them on the extent of knowledge they had acquired.

The very first chapter was on the virtue of patience. He chose Duryodhana who was the senior among all royal kids, whether he learnt his chapters fully well to which Duryodhana replied yes. He also recited them perfectly verbatim, the way he was taught while others in the team could also answer their questions to perfection.

The last on the list was Yudhisthira who was asked to recite all chapters. He was just able to recite the first chapter and with the rest, he chose to stay speechless. When questioned, he said that he had studied the first chapter well and that he could not totally try his hands at the other chapters. This angered Dronacharya who was a strict taskmaster and he started beating him with a rod. Drona was surprised that Duryodhana was doing much better than Yudhishthira in their studies and wondered why Yudhishthira was such a slow learner. He screamed at him a couple of times, and then beat him till the rod broke.

Yudhishthira stood plain-faced, with their head bent down, not reacting to Drona's questions and display of anger. After a while, Drona calmed down and repented for having been so harsh on Yudhishthira. He said, " I am surprised how you tolerated my angry outburst. You are a prince and you could have punished me for this act. Did you not get angry when I beat you so severely?

Yudhishthira said, that he was indeed angry but he somehow managed to suppress his anger. He remembered that the first lesson was about Kshama or patience and he had learnt it fully well. the first line in the chapter was that one should be patient in all circumstances. The second chapter taught the lesson of truth. Dronacharya commended Yudhishthira by saying that he had indeed learnt the second lesson perfectly as he said nothing but the truth to the guru when he was being beaten.

You should apply the lessons that you learn in the text to your life, as this can give the experience that can shine your knowledge brighter. It will help you to respond to life adequately well as you are in control of yourself, and you know how to manage your emotions in any given situation. The lessons that you learn not only help you to sail through life, but also help you to be of service to others. This whole process makes life meaningful for both you and those who come in contact with you. Practice makes you perfect and you can teach others by example and not by just precepts.