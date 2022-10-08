Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Interesting Facts About Sage Valmiki, The Adi Kavi Or The First Poet

Maharshi Valmiki, the lost son of Maharshi Prachetasa, who grew up later as Ratnakara, the son of a hunter, reached the state of liberation due to an accidental meeting with Maharshi Narada who induced him to take to Rama Nama and tapasya (penance). After years of penance, he met Maharshi Narada who brought the inspiring tale of Ramayan to Valmiki and asked him to write an epic on this. It was indeed a historical day that led to the utterance of the sloka -

"Maa Nishada pratishtham tvam agamah shashvateessamaha. Yat krouncha mithunadekam avadheeh kaama mohitaha."

This could not have found a place anywhere except as an introduction to Ramayana.

As he was penancing one day, his gaze fell upon two Krouncha birds that were engrossed in amorous moments. Before he could shift his gaze, one of the birds got wounded by a hunter's arrow and dropped down dead. Filled with sorrow the Krouncha screamed in agony and died of shock. Overwhelmed by emotions, Valmiki uttered a curse, in a shloka form, which he did not know, would be the befitting introductory line to Ramayana. This meant "O Nishada (hunter) because you killed one of the Krauncha couples who were absorbed in love, may you never obtain peace." Let us know about the interesting facts associated with Sage Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, which will be celebrated on 09 October 2022.

1. Sage Valmiki is known as Adi Kavi or the first poet and he is the author of two Indian epics.

Ramayana is the epic revolving around Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the Treta Yuga. Ramayana as an epic song, composed by Sage Valmiki was heard by Lord Sri Rama himself from the mouth of his children, Lava and Kusha whom he did not know and realise that they were his sons. The sweet rendition of Lava and Kusha left Rama stunned and almighty pleased. The poet, behind this masterpiece, who taught this epic to the kids was a celebrated sage by the name of Valmiki who, from his dismal origins rose to a historically revered Adikavi.

2. Valmiki's Ramayana is a Sanskrit epic. Valmiki's 'Ramayana' is the very first epic poem written in Sanskrit. Hence it is recognized as Adikavya and Valmiki came to be called Adikavi due to this magnum opus. It is composed of 24,507 verses.

3. Valmiki was the name given to him after he rose from the anthill that had grown around him, during the time of his penance. Valmika meant anthill and the one who was inside it was called Valmiki. By birth, he was known as Ratnakara who later, through the path of renunciation, turned into a great sage, and fondly addressed as Valmiki.

4. Devarshi Narad, while travelling the three worlds, found Ratnakar, as a dacoit roaming about in the wilderness. He addressed Ratnakara thus. "I am the fearless Narada, I am not scared about life and its uncertainties, I have no fears about death and am not stressed about the future. I am not particularly bothered by Stigma that society attaches to us. How about you?" Ratnakar proudly replied that he was equally fearless as Narada. It was Narada's turn to ask him why Ratnakar was hiding in the jungle. He was curious to know if it was due to the fear of getting punished by the king or if the sin incurred due to the killing of animals haunted him.

5. Ratnakar did not like what he heard from the sage. Narada continued questioning him. In a firm tone, Narada said that Ratnakar was in reality afraid of sin and its outcome. He asked him if his family members would support him and follow him in this journey of sin. Ratnakar replied in the affirmative to which Narada asked him to go to his family members and ask them if they could his perfect partners in sin.

6. When Ratnakar approached his wife with this question, she answered that she was his constant support in pain or pleasure, but she could not be a part of his sinful journey. His blind father too refused to participate in his sinful life, hearing which Ratnakara felt grieved and astounded. He ran back to Rishi Narada and surrendered to him. Narada asked him to recite the Raam Naam to achieve liberation from life. Ratnakara was unable to utter the word Raam at the first instant. Narada helped him out and soon Dacoit Ratnakar began penancing strictly which went on for years together. He grew up in the real sense, to be the eternal epic poet Valmiki, the sage who became the beacon of light to people in a similar situation. Realization can come in, any moment, as a lesson from any situational trigger, and it shall certainly come from within.

7. Valmiki Jayanti or Balmiki Jayanti also celebrated as Pargat Diwas in the whole of India. The poet was supposedly born on a full moon day in the Ashwin month in the month of September to October.

8. The Maharishi Valmiki temple in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai is the most famous Valmiki temple in India. Situated in the east coast in Valmiki Nagar, it stands as a gleaming witness to the Pargat Celebrations that go on during the Valmiki Jayanti.

9. Valmiki's first disciples were Lava and Kusha, the illustrious sons of Lord Shri Rama.

