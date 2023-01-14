Top 21 Benefits Of Reading Sundar Kanda Of Ramayana

Sundar kanda is regarded as the most significant chapter in the entire epic of Ramayana. Parayana of Sundar Kanda is advised when you find it difficult to completely read all the chapters of Ramayana. It is the only chapter that not only brought happiness to Sita but also to the devout readers of Ramayana. Sita signifies Bhakti and one needs the power of prayers to reach her and cross over the ocean of life. This tremendously adventurous feat of Hanuman inspired the sloka of Asadhya sadhaka swamin which we sing to him during prayers. When translated it means " Oh lord , the achiever of the impossible!"

You read it with devotion or not, Sundar Kand is bound to give you all the beneficial results that you deserve.

Top 21 Benefits Of Reading Sundar Kanda

1. You can choose anytime to begin the parayana of Sundar Kanda.

2. It protects you from the malefic effects of the planetary positions as well.

3. Sundar kanda plays a vital role in improving the financial condition, protects against diseases.

4. Sundar kanda parayana ends the sorrows of life, and ensures prosperous tidings.

5. After reading the Sundar Kanda, worship of Hanuman must be conducted to ensure wisdom, ability, fame, courage, health, and self-control.

6. Offering Vada and butter to Anjaneya, lighting ghee diya,and then reading the Sundar kanda, the devotee can be free of all sorrows.

7. Decorating Ramas idol with Tulasi garland and then conducting the parayana of Sundara kanda on Rama Navami, confers peace of mind.

8. Parayana of Sundar kanda can get rid of even the problems caused by sade sati or Illplaced Shani.

9. Chanting of Jaya Panchaka, (33-37 sloka in 42nd sargam)n.on an everyday basis, would increase the prosperity of our home and quick marriage is possible if one regularly reads the Jaya panchakam.

10. Chanting the sloka uttered by Hanuman before stepping into Ashoka Vana, will help you achieve great triumph in difficult tasks undertaken.

11. By reading Sundar kanda regularly, all the planetary doshas would wither away.

12. Mere Reading of Sundar kanada brings in peace and fill your heart with cheer and light.

13. Reading this upto the ninth month of pregnancy, easy delivery and a healthy child can be expected. If parayana is started from the 5th month, it ensures the birth of a spiritually inclined baby.

Parayana Method:

14. Non vegetarian food should not be consumed on the day of reading the Sundar Kanda.

15. Once you begin reading this granth, you should not miss it even for a day till you complete the parayana.

16. Each sarga has its demarcated benefits.

17. Anjaneya should be worshipped and charitable activities should be carried out after the parayana concludes.

18. Make sure you conclude your daily puja with a prasadam offering to Hanuman.

19. Gift 11 copies of Sundar kanda after completion of the parayana, It would confer the benefits of performing yaga and homas

20. You can read Sundara Kanda in any language you are comfortable with.

21. Conclude the Parayana with Sri Rama Pattabisheka ceremony.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.