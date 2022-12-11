Tiruvannamalai In Tamil Nadu: Know About Girivalam Benefits And Rituals

One of the most ancient mountains to exist on earth, the Arunachala, is dated to be 260 million years back in time as per researchers. Annamalai or Arunachala appears grandeur personified with a height of 2671 meters and a circumference of 14 km. With eight Shiva Lingams positioned in octagonal shapes around the hill, each with its own special significance, the hill has a divine path that is interspersed with 99 temples.

They are Adi Annamalai, Ner Annamalai, Chandra and Surya lingams, sixteen Ganesha temples, and seven Kumaraswamy temples.

Also, Adi Kamakshi goddess herself is the girivala path. Eight lingas are Indra Lingam, Agni Lingam, Yama Lingam, Nriti Lingam, Varuna Lingam, Vayu Lingam, Kubera Lingam and Isanya Lingam respectively. Karthikai Deepam festival is the grandest festival celebrated here.



Tiruvannamalai: Significance Of Pradakshina Ritual (Girivalam)

There are three Ashrams in Tiruvannamalai, belonging to three famous contemporary seers Seshadri Swami, Ramana Maharishi and Yogi Ramsurathkumar. When we crawl our way around the Foothills, which in itself is a deity, the air carrying the whiff of medicinal herbs works therapeutically on your health and the divine vibrations emitting from the mountain can only be experienced in person.

It is said by the wise that our pradakshinas have to be performed in the same way a pregnant woman walks up indolently, with slow dragging steps, daydreaming about her unborn baby. Our pradakshinas around the Idol of God should be totally focused on him, with his name on our lips. At Girivalam, we must not take quick steps, not chat or talk with people around, or munch something along our way up to the hilltop.

Arunachaleshwarar, the god at the hilltop, should be the pivot of your thoughts, feelings and focus. There are some benefits though. There are several anthills along the way, wherein you can stop and offer food to them or buy sweets for them, blessings are sure to be showered on you. Due to that act, many ants who feed on it will be grateful to you and both of you will be blessed by the God up above.

There is not one day that is earmarked as a sacred day for visiting Girivalam. Any time is auspicious for this yatra although sages and yogis have opined that girivalam done on Poornima day has its own powerful outcome. It is said that thinking of Tiruvannamalaiyan, (the lord at Tiruvannamalai) removes the sins incurred in past lives. If you visualise yourself crawling all the way up to the top of the hill, all evils in your life will be eliminated.



Tiruvannamalai: Benefits of Practicing Girivalam

Sunday - One enters Shivloka after death.

Monday - One enters Swarga as Indra after death.

Tuesday - One's Debt and poverty will clear on their own while living on this earth.

Wednesday- One will attain mastery in arts and salvation after death.

Thursday- One will obtain wisdom after death.

Friday- One will reach Vaikuntha after his death.

Saturday- There is no rebirth after death.

