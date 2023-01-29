Neem Karoli Baba: The Miraculous Saint Of Khainchi Dhaam Who Was Guru To Celebrity Disciples

Situated In one of the serene beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand, Nainital receives streams of visitors regularly from USA and India. Here is a charming secret spot to which most of the spiritually inclined tribe from all over visit regularly to get peace of mind and get their wants fulfilled. It is the Ashram of Neem Karoli Baba, who is believed by his devotees to be an avatar of Hanuman. Also known as Neeb Karoli Baba or Maharaj Ji, he was one of those rare saints of the 20th century who was known to have amazing powers and siddhis. It is reported that whoever visits here, never goes back unfulfilled and all that you ask for gets granted immediately.

Neem Karoli Baba's Biography

Neem Karoli Baba went into Mahasamadhi in 1973 and hence those who had visited him while he was living have a lot to thank for. He is credited with building 108 temples for Hanuman in his lifetime.

Since he belonged to Neem Karoli, and penanced most of his life here, he was addressed as Neem Karoli baba, but actually his premonastic name was Laxminarayan Sharma. Born around 1900 in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh, he grew up to be spiritually inclined, wore saffron robes during his youth and finally started penance in Neem Karoli. In his younger years, he had left home for tapasya in the woods but somehow brought back by his father. Later in 1958 he left home again to Neem Karoli to never return back to family life. He turned into a wandering monk engaged in very tough austerities. He was known to have attained self-realization at the age of 17. He established his Ashram in 1964. His headquarters was the Kainchi Dham Ashram in Nainital with one more in Vrindavan, where he actually shed his mortal coil later on 11 September 1973. 1960s were the times when streams of Americans and people from other countries started visiting Kainchi Dham and the Ashram grew in popularity.

Advertisement

The numerous miracles associated with Neem Karoli Baba have been recorded and published in books. He was a staunch devotee of Bhajrang bali and held that Bhakti and service to others to be the important keys to self-realization.

List Of Celebrity Disciples

There is a long list of celebrities that were blessed by Neem Karoli Baba out of whom was the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg who was going through rough weather in 2015. He was on the brink of despair. At this time he was directed by none other than Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple Inc and another devotee of Khanchi Dhaam to Nainital. Facebook was able to get all its issues resolved and was back again with a bang. Heavily influenced by Neem Karoli Baba, the famous Hollywood star Julia Roberts has embraced Hinduism along with her family members.

Neem Karoli Baba Dhaam is visited by crores of people among whom we can find celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the rest from India and the West. Some famous examples of devotees include prime minister of the Country, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs and Julia Roberts. Steve Jobs used to be a regular visitor to khainchi Dham after his surrender at the feet of Neem Karoli Baba. It was Neem Karoli Baba's blessings that helped Steve Jobs create his Apple Inc that became a household name later.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.