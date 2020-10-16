Navratri 2022: Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of Kalash Sthapana Or Ghatsthapana

The first day of Navratri is known as Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana due to the fact that on this day, devotees establish a Kalash in the name of Goddess Durga. On this day, the puja for Navratri will begin.

This year the Navratri festival begins on 26 September and on the first day, devotees will be worshipping Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga (Parvati). Today we are going to tell you about Ghatasthapana and its significance. Read the article below to know more about this day.

Navratri 2022: Powerful Mantras To Chant And Seek Blessings From Goddess Durga

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat

For those who don't know, Ghatsthapana or Kalash Sthapana is never performed during Amavasya Tithi or night. The best time to perform the Kalash Sthapana ritual is during the morning. Since the Kalash Sthapana is performed during the Pratipada Tithi, it is important for you to know the timing of Pratipada.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 03:08 AM on Sep 27, 2022

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:11 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Kanya Lagna Ends - 07:51 AM on Sep 26, 2022

During this time, devotees will be establishing the Kalash and will begin the worshipping of Shailputri.

Puja Vidhi

For Kalash Sthapana, you will need a copper, silver or brass Kalash, a whole coconut, water, betel and mango leaves. You will also need soil, a piece of new cloth, nine kinds of grains, coins, Haldi, Moli (sacred thread) and flowers. Now follow these steps for doing the Kalash Sthapana.

First of all, smear Haldi on the Kalash and then fill water in it. You need to fill the water in the Kalash from a pond, river or sea.

Now place some coins into the Kalash.

Put some mango leaves on the mouth of the Kalash in such a way that the roots of the leaves touch the water, while the other end faces upwards.

Now place a whole coconut wrapped in a new cloth on the Kalash in such a way that the mango leaves surround the coconut.

Apply teeka on the Kalash using haldi and kumkum.

Keep the Kalash aside for some time. Meanwhile, place some damp soil and make a circular shape using the soil.

Sow the grains and cover them with a thin layer of soil.

Sprinkle some water on the soil and place the Kalash on it.

After this, offer a garland made up of flowers to the Kalash or you can simply decorate it with some flowers.

Now take a sankalp (vow) to observe the Navratri with full austerity and dedication.

Light a diya and perform the puja of the Kalash and offer betel leaves, flowers, some grains, fruits and milk.

Offer the Bhog such as kheer, khichdi, sweets, etc. to the Kalash and the deity.

Conclude the puja by singing the aarti of Goddess Durga.

Significance Of Kalash Sthapana

Kalash Sthapana is one of the most important rituals during the Navratri.

Without performing this ritual, one cannot begin the puja of Navratri.

Devotees believe that the Kalash symbolises Goddess Durga and therefore, those who perform the Ghatasthapana puja observe fast for nine days.

They either consume dairy products and fruits or foods that are prepared without onion-garlic and table salt.

The Kalash is worshipped on each and every day of Navratri. During the evening, devotees perform the aarti of the deity and the Kalash as well.

Also read: Navratri 2022: Colours To Wear On Each Day Of The Festival

So this was all about Ghatasthapana. We hope you will be able to perform this ritual without any trouble. May Goddess Durga bless you with wealth, health, peace, fortune and prosperity.