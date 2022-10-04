Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Shakti Peeth in Kashi

Vishalakshi is a combination of the words 'Vishala' and 'Akshi.. When the term is split into two words it means "the one who has large eyes. "Nestled in Varanasi on the Miraghat or Manikarnika ghat at the shores of River Ganges there is a temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Vishalakshi and it is in very close proximity to Kashi Vishwanath Temple as well.

About 5 km away from the Varanasi Junction, the earring of the goddess Sati is presumed to have fallen. This is the prime reason why it is called a Shakti Peeth. However, as per another legend, one of Goddess Sati's three eyes fell here and since her divine eyes can supervise the entire world, she is known as Vishalakshi and the place has come to be known as Shakti Peeth.

During Vasantik Navratri, worshipping this Goddess is of utmost significance. Kajari Teej the festival held on the third day of Bhadrapada, (August) is celebrated here with puja, Jal Abhishek, and mantra chants as they assure success and wealth to devotees. During Kajari Teej which comes around the month of Bhadrapada (August), women sing devotional songs to the Goddess for getting blessings from her for their brothers.

Varanasi also stands apart from the rest of the pilgrimage centres according to the Puranas which say that it will not be submerged or destroyed and will survive even the great deluge at the end of the Kaliyuga. Hence the temple has an indomitable power that is capable of fulfilling the wishes of all her devotees. Since the right earring of Goddess Sati fell here, it is also called Manikarnika Ghat. This temple is a part of the famous triad, Kanchi Kamakshi, Madurai Meenakshi and Kashi Vishalakshi. Let us know more about this temple.

Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi History

Varanasi is one of the oldest inhabited cities in India and was formerly known as Benaras or Kashi. It is a cradle of India's spiritual culture and civilization. It is one of the seven holy moksha bestowing moksha puris as per the Hindu tradition.

Goddess Gauri manifests her Navgauri forms here. There are nine temples dedicated to Goddess Gauri's nine different forms. Her nine temples are Mukhnirmalika Gauri, Jyeshta Gauri, Saubhagya Gauri, Shringar Gauri, Vishalakshi Gauri, Lalita Gauri, Bhavani Gauri, Mangla Gauri & Mahalaxmi Gauri. Her darshan in the Vasantik Navratri can bestow happiness, beauty, affluence prosperity, riddance from sins to her devotees. Charity, chanting and performing homas here can provide liberation from the mortal cycles of death and birth. In Varanasi, six places signify the sashtanga yoga. They are Vishwanath Temple (the most important temple of Varanasi - dedicated to Lord Shiva), the Vishalakshi Temple, Ganga, the Kala Bhairava temple (dedicated to Varanasi's guardian deity and Vishalakshi's Bhairava), the Dhundiraj Temple (dedicated to Lord Ganesha - son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati) and the Dandapani temple (dedicated to an aspect of Shiva). Bhairav is worshiped as Patron or Kaal Bhairav here.

Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Temple Architecture

Based on the South Indian model, the Temple of goddess Vishalakshi has a gopuram with carvings at the entrance. This temple is notable for plenty of Shivalingams. Indian Sri Vishalakshi Temple is built in South Indian architectural style. The Gopuram at the entrance has elaborate carvings and the temple has an array of Shivlingams. The pillars in the front side of the temple have exquisitely carved sculptures. You can notice there are two idols of the Goddess, out of which one is a smaller black stone idol by name Adi Vishalakshi, and another black stone image that is covered by the flowers used at Puja. It was due to Adi Shankaracharya's prayers that revitalized this temples powers which explains how this temple endured so many invasions on it. Also, there is an installed Sri Yantra here.

The current idol of the Goddess is made of stone and reconstructed in 1971 due to Tamil patronage. Goddess Vishalakshi, the presiding deity, is dressed in silk cloth, with a lotus in the right hand and Varada mudra on her left. She can easily be spotted right from the main entrance. This mother goddess is also known as Ishibashi probably because her third eye landed in the land of Kashi. Directly opposite the main shrine, you can spot an idol of Adi Shankaracharya sitting cross-legged. He has also installed a Sri chakram, which is incredibly powerful and bestows all wishes if worshipped on your behalf by the priest there.

There are nine statues of planetary deities placed on a platform inside the temple. They are regularly worshipped with offerings in the form of flowers leave and bright red Kumkum. A decorated and painted verandah at the front side of the shrine possesses four concrete pillars, having floral designs yantras etc. Above the entrance, the divine marriage between Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva is depicted.

In the storage area that is situated on the right side of the temple, there is a sculpted horse and an image of Goddess Vishalakshi which are brought out on processions at regular intervals. The smaller shrine of Lord Shiva, with the big lingam, is worshipped and offered flowers, leaves, and Kumkum abhishekam.

Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Legend

After the demise of Goddess Sati, Lord Shiva, enraged to the hilt, roamed about in all the three worlds carrying her mortal remains. As his rage grew to uncontrollable limits, Lord Vishnu, used his Sudarshan Chakra to splice Goddess Satis body into 51 pieces which were scattered in various parts of India, and they were enshrined and worshipped. The festival of Kajari Teej, Durga Puja and Navaratri are of special significance here and they are celebrated on a grand scale in total earnest. Flowers and lights coupled with the spiritual aura that oozes from this place, fill the devotees' heart with peace and light. Before entering the temple, the devotees usually take a dip in the holy Ganga River.

Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Temple Timings

Morning timings: 04.30am to 11.00am

Evening timings: 05.00 pm to 10.00 pm

Navratri 2022: Festivals Associated With Goddess Vishalakshi Temple

The occasion like Navratri falls in the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashwin (October) and the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura are celebrated in total earnest and enthusiasm among the devotees. The other Navratri falls in the fortnight of the Chaitra (month of March). The festival continues for nine days with the worship of Navadurga (Nine Durgas).

Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Significance

Lord Shiva is worshipped as Kala or Kaal Bhairava who releases one from worldly bondage at the end of our lives and accompanies Goddess Vishalakshi. Since this is a powerful shakti sthal, pooja, charity, and mantra chants done here will yield immensely powerful and manifold benefits. For unmarried girls, childless couples, and the most unfortunate people, this is the best and the last refuge as the results are sensed almost immediately. She manifests herself as Mahakali, as per the Tantra Shastras. After the death, goddess Vishalakshi relieves us of the shackles of karmas and Lord Vishwanath grants liberation forever, from the cycle of janmas (births). The temples of Annapoorna and Vishalakshi are situated close by. The bathing in the holy water of the Ganges is mandatory before visiting the temple for a darshan. By offering puja, Jalabhishekam, mantra chants, devotees are assured of highly positive outcomes including success and affluence. Devotees celebrate the triumph of Goddess over the buffalo demon in the month of October and another time in the fortnight of Chaitra or March month. Navadurgas are worshipped all the nine days.

