Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami Timings, Puja Rituals, Fasts And Legends

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is an integral part of Durgotsav or Durga Puja and is also celebrated on the 8th day of Navratri which is the day she manifested the power of her cosmic energy to prove that good always triumphs over evil.

Celebrated all over India, Durgotsav commences on the Mahalaya Amavasya day in the Ashwin month, Shukla paksha. As per the Gregorian calendar, it arrives annually in the month of September-October. Navaratri is deemed very auspicious to worship Durga as 'Shakti Swaroopini'' or 'a storehouse of power'.

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. It begins on 26 September and ends on 04 October 2022. It is traditionally mandatory to worship Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, on this day.

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Ashtami Puja Muhurat Timings

Durga Ashtami 2022 falls on Monday, 03 October.

The Sun rises on 03 October 2022 at 06:23 am and sets on 03 October 2022 at 06:08 pm.

Ashtami Tithi starts on 02 October 2022 at 06:47 pm and ends on 03 October 2022 at 04:38 pm.

Sandhi Puja Muhurta lasts from 03 October at 04:14 pm to 03 October at 05:02 pm

Durga Puja 2022: Legend Associated With Durga Ashtami

Goddess Kali emerged from the forehead of Devi Durga on this day and killed Mahishasur, the demon king and his accomplices Chanda and Munda. Bhairav or Bhairavnath, who originally belonged to the order of Guru Matsyendranath had grown very proud of his tantric achievements and the colossal power that he had attained due to his tapasya. He pursued Vaishno Devi, mistaking her to be a little innocent girl, and tried to attack her as a reaction to which she invoked Goddess Kali in her and beheaded him.

Bhairav Nath, realizing who she is by now, cried for forgiveness and confessed that it was in his plans to attack Goddess to court death from her hands. The famous Bhairav Nath temple lies at the site where the head of Bhairav Nath fell after he was decapitated by the Goddess. Offering red coloured chunari or dupatta with some coins and batashas will fetch her blessings in abundance.

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Ashtami Parana Time

Parana, or the auspicious muhurat to break the fasts of nine previous days, falls on the Maha Navami day. This time, Parana begins after 02:20 pm on 04 October 2022.

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Ashtami Puja Rituals

One is expected to observe a fast for the entire day. Astras, which Goddess had used for killing him are worshipped on this day along with the recital of mantras. This ritual is termed as Astra Puja. It is on this day that several types of weapons arms and martial art techniques are displayed by experts in this field. This day is referred to as Virashtami where the eight avatars called Ashtanayikas include Brahmani, Indrani, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Kameshwari, Maheshwari and Chamunda along with the 64 yoginis receive extensive worship.

As per some regional customs, ghat is placed right opposite to the Durga idol and red sandalwood paste, fruits, flowers, sweets, betel leaves, cardamom, and coins are distributed among the kin. Other relatively unimportant deities and guards of Goddess Durga are also venerated on this day, and this also includes Bhairava.

Also, on this day, nine small pots are installed, into which nine forms of Goddess Durga are invoked. On the day of Durga Ashtami, Goddess Durga receives worship in the form of Gauri. Goddess Mahagauri symbolizes purity, serenity and tranquillity. Nine small girls are worshipped as forms of Durga, their feet washed, and halwa offered as a part of the ritual. They are also offered pudding, and gram-based sweets. Mangalarati is conducted 7 times, and one rosary of Durga Saptashati mantra is recited.

Goddess Durga is eminently pleased with this, as per the religious scriptures and she fulfils all the wishes of her devotees. Temples organize pujas and havans for the sake of the devotees on this day. During Sandhi Puja, which is also performed on this day, devotees offer animals, vegetables, or fruit sacrifices to the deity. Durga Ashtami concludes with the observance of Sandhi Puja after which Mahanavami is welcomed as the next step of the Durga puja procedure. Those who observe fast for her on this day are believed to be taken care of by Durga who eliminates delusions of life and opens their eyes to the ultimate truth.

If you want Goddess Durga to rid you of your sufferings, on the day of Durga Ashtami, meditate on her form reciting the following mantra. 'Shwete Vrishesmarudha Shvetambardhara Shuchih'. Also, chant the mantra 'Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadev Pramodada'.

On Ashtami day, offer Mahagauri, coconut-based sweets as bhog, which should be distributed among the devotees after offering them to Goddess.

