Miracles Of Neem Karoli Baba As Experienced By His Devotees

Neem Karoli Baba was one of the foremost saints of 20th century who had a disciples from all walks of life, and celebrities from all over the world, thronged to him for solution to their problems. Among the most important ones are Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julia Roberts. He lived in Khainchi Dham, Nainital in the village of Neem Karoli and hence was addressed as Neem Karoli Baba. Also known as Neeb Karoli Baba, he had built over 108 Hanuman temples in his lifetime and was a supreme devotee of Hanuman. Even today, people report that they have experienced miracles after they have visited his samadhi in Khainchi Dham. They report that baba ensures that everybody who visits him here will go back fulfilled and rewarded.

1.

Someone's nephew was suffering from Small pox and was in his final moments . He was lifted from his bed and placed on the floor, to ready him for the final farewell. Someone suggested that Ganga Jal with which Baba's feet was washed, be given to him orally so that smooth passage is ensured. When it was done, the boy sat up, hale and healthy and the small pox was done the very next day.

At the same time, Baba was miles away from the home of the boy who escaped death. He suddenly developed small pox marks all over his body. Surprised how small pox would afflict Baba all of a sudden, the hill tribe, who had not seen small pox eruptions in their land so far, mistook it to be allergy of some kind and tried to apply lotions on the marks on Baba's body. The marks were gone the next day. Baba playfully told them that it was their lotion that erased his allergy marks. But people who knew what happened actually were residing in a faraway place.

2.

Once Baba was resting by the road side when a sadhu approached him and offered pranams. He confessed that he had a terrible stomach ache for which he needed cure. So as a response, Baba gave him some water from his metal pot and made him run some distance after which the Sadhu felt perfectly alright. The same day a pandit also had severe stomach ache. He was well to do. But Baba immediately admitted him to a hospital and asked the others to look after him the whole day. So a curious devotee asked him why the preferential treatment to the Pandit. Baba replied " god takes care of the person who has nobody to take care of him. Pandit is well to do and he wants some sympathy and good treatment in hospital"

3.

One day Baba was in a casual and brighter moods. With him he had only a shishya, his mother and his wife. The shishyas mother asked him "Baba can't you show god to me?" Baba immediately replied "You will see" three times.

This shishyas mother was chronically ill and a long-suffering patient. When she approached her end, the shishya saw her going through wonderful changes, all her suffering had vanished and she had developed a tranquil mindset. When she was feeling this tranquil, the shishya went to the puja mandir and got a picture of Ram Darbar photo which she used to do puja to every day.

Her face was glowing, and she looked radiant with such lustre in her eyes, when she saw Lord Ram in this photo. She gazed at it without blinking her eyelids and then she passed away.

Baba's assurance that she would see god had turned out to be true. So the shishya and his family chanted Rama Nam joyously. Baba as he had promise had shown Lord Rama to this Shishya's mother before she parted from this world.

