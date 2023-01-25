Meditation: 14 Practical Tips That Help You To Meditate Effectively

Meditation is a process of drawing your senses inwards, relax, with a tranquil mind. When you at it, you focus on eliminating your thoughts that are so stressful. Thoughtless state of being is not next to impossible. With consistent practice it can be achieved, as per the learned opinion. Meditation helps strengthen your resilience, and helps to bounce back from a foul mood and prevent any reoccurrence to a large extent. The chief purpose of meditation is to achieve salvation, focus, knowledge and a higher sense of morality. Students too are highly benefitted by this practice as it makes them healthier by reducing negativity, and builds compassion,

There are various types of meditation techniques that require varying levels of skills and expertise. You can choose from plenty of available techniques and being in that calm and peace that is so drastically required in todays life.

Meditation: Dos And Don'ts

1. Meditation is easy to do in a calm environment. Due to the noise pollution in the busy metropolis, it is a next to impossible feat, to find peace around you. The only answer is to have an inner calm, that acts as a barrier and noise filter. This is the need of the house which is difficult to incorporate into practice. So meditation is just the right tool that helps you to build that calm wall around you that does not allow you to flare up no matter what. So do not expect a secluded environment to continue your pursuits. Meditation brings you the solution to this problem as well.

2. Meditation is an exercise for the mind and not the body. So do not search for a yoga mat, or a Tibetan gong to make you feel comfortable or inspired. It is your mind that is getting exercised. Relying on too much comfort will only distract you from your pursuit and it is easier to meditate if you do not surround yourself with the meditation paraphernalia.

3. Sit where you feel comfortable or lie down in someplace which gives you a sense of calm. Choose the same place to meditate day in and day out.

4. Let the phone ring, computer screens flash, and your neighbours' dogs bark at their loudest. Allow all those sounds in but just close the door of your room and practice your meditation. Do not go to the extent of getting a sound proof room just for this purpose. Adjustment is the key.

5. Allot around 20 minutes of time for this practice once or twice a day. Following all the above rules implicitly will calm your senses to the extent desired. Wandering mind is an anxious mind.

6. Meditation is a welcome interruption in the noisy and busy lifestyle that gets you out of the Mayhem gradually with practice.

7. .Morning time is the best time for meditation. Every day choose a particular time for meditation and don't skip that time or practice it at some other time. .

8.. You have plenty of meditation techniques to experiment with. Keep trying varieties till you find a technique that suits you,

9.. Be patient with setbacks. When you are not able to block those thoughts fully, do not get upset or fret over it. Give it time for things to settle the way you want.

10. Find a likeminded individual to practice your meditation with. You could also share your experiences, ask for insights and get better at your art.

11. Focusing on your breath, the way it goes in and goes out, helps to summon your focus to one point. Observe your breathing patterns.

12. Do not encourage negative thoughts or be distracted by something else during this point. Bring your attention back to breathwork and continue.

13. Have a mantra or two that help you immensely in your pursuit. This fills your being with positivity and cheer.

14.Have a meditation app to aid your meditation as they provide inspiring backgrounds for your meditation and help you time it as well.