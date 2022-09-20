Mangala Gauri Temple: Interesting Details About Goddess Durga Of Gaya

Installed at Gaya, on the shores of the Falgu river, Goddess Mangal Gauri resides in one of the 18 upa shakti peeth temples, whose soothing presence draws the maximum number of devotees to its fold every year. This temple finds its mention in several Puranas and historical pieces of evidence.

Buddhists and Hindus both hold this place in awe and reverence. Narrow by lanes amidst the decadent buildings, a beauteous natural landscape with rocky hills surrounding a river from the three sides gives it a quaintly spiritual flavour that is beyond words to describe. Find out more about Mangala Gauri below.

Constructed in 1459 AD, this temple is east facing and dedicated to Mangala Gauri, which worships Shakti in the form of a breast symbol.

This Shakti eeth temple is nestled on the top of the mountainous range of Mangala Gauri. There is a flight of steps as well as a road that leads to the temple. Intricately carved sculptures in the sanctum, a small hall right opposite to the temple and an Agni Kunda or a fire pit in the courtyard along with two small shrines of Lord Shiva, Mahishasura Mardini, Durga and Dakshina Kali will leave you entranced and mystified in the paranormal world of the celestials inside the temple.

Inside the temple complex you can find shrines for upadevathas like Lord Ganesha as well. Photographing Mangala Gauri Temple is banned.

Gaya Mangala Gauri Temple: Timings

The temple is open everyday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Mangal Gauri Temple: Architecture

The entrance to the sanctum is so narrow that the devotees have to literally crouch to enter the temple. You could spot an akand deep at the temple, all 24 hours, the darshan of which accords the highest blessings to the devotee. The Akhand deep is burning from times of yore and has never extinguished. Inside the sanctum, you can spot a hall, or mandap, beautiful sculptures on the walls, and a courtyard or yagashaala constructed for all the homas and havans.

Upadevathas like Lord Ganesha also are found in other sanctums that get worshipped a Lord Shiva shrine nearby has a Shivlinga and a Nandi outside it. The sanctum displays grand carvings and a mandapa is erected right opposite to the temple.

Mangala Gauri Temple is a place where miracles truly work and one can perform his own shradh while living. Navratri is exuberantly celebrated here. On Ashtami (the eighth day) the temple records the maximum number of footfalls while meditation and prayer done at this place confer wonderful benefits. As per the Kalika Purana, those who touch the two stones here, attain immortality and will be allowed into Brahma loka. Let us know more about this temple.

Mangala Gauri Temple: Legends Associated With It

Mata Sati ended Her life after the unbearable insult that Daksha, her father, hurled on her husband Lord Shiva in the Yagya. Her body was torn apart into 51 pieces by Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra. Temples were erected in those places. It is believed that the breast portion of Sati landed on this spot.

Once, when a demon called gayasura got killed by getting crushed under Lord Vishnus feet, he turned himself into a mountain range with rocky hills at which time the Devas decided to stop this development by establishing themselves over the rocky hills. This is how the topography of Gaya was formed. Anyone who touches these hills or even catches a glimpse of them will be freed from all sins. the hilly regions of Mangla Gauri, Rama Shila, Brahmayoni and Shringa Sthan have shrines on top of them.

The Mangala Gauri shrine in Gaya, has two round stones that represent the breasts of Goddess Sati. Vishnu Pad temple bears a footprint of Vishnu while he was engaged in crushing Gayasur under his foot. This shrine was later renovated by Ahilya Bai Holkar in the 18th century.

Mangal Gauri Temple: Tarpan Vidhi

Gaya is preferred as the ultimate destination for the souls of the departed to find peace for themselves through the tarpans given to them by their successors. Buddhists say that Gaya hill is where Buddha preached the Adittaparivava Sutta (the Fire Sermon).

Mangal Gauri Temple: Benefits Of Vrat And Puja

Goddess Durga does not send anybody back broken hearted with wish unfulfilled from this temple, she fulfills them if prayers are done with utmost devotion.

Goddess Mangala Gauri has dedicated visitors even from India and foreign countries as well.

To be able to worship the deity, one has to climb up more than 100 steps.

Mata Mangla Gauri blesses married women with a happy and prosperous married life.

She also protects a person from any blood- related diseases.

Performing this ritual minimizes the ill effects of the Mars planet and those who have Mangal dosh in their horoscopes.

Devotees believe that she helps them to win lawsuits, over enemies, to clear loans and it brings affluence to your doorstep.

Unmarried women perform her vrat to get peace of mind and be blessed with a good husband.

This fast helps one to advance spiritually.

The other temples and the Ghats present near the River Falgu also hold great significance.

In Gaya, one can spot the Pipal trees, Akshayavat and the undying Banyan tree to which prayers and offerings are given by a huge number of pilgrims.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.