Mammiyoor Mahadeva Temple At Guruvayoor: Architecture, Legend, Time, Festivals, Offerings, And How To Reach

The temple of Mammiyur Mahadeva is within walking distance from Guruvayur Krishna Temple, which also includes the temples for Ganpathi, Subramanya, Vishnu and Bhagavathi temples in its premises at Guruvayoor, Thrissur Kerala. It is a must to visit the Temple of Mahadeva after you take a darshan of the Krishna temple of Guruvayur.

Widely known among the 108 Parasurama Shiva Kshetrams in Kerala and one of the five Shiva temples around Guruvayoor, the temple houses Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati on his lap, along with Gods Ganesha, Subramanya and Ayyappa. You may also find idols of Nagas, Bhadrakali and Brahmarakshass installed in the temple. The Main deity Is Lord Shiva In The Form Of Uma Maheswara. Since he is facing East and in fierce disposition, Lord Vishnu is installed in a Sanctum Sanctorum close to Lord Shiva's sanctum in order to reduce the intensity of Lord Shiva's rage.

Guruvayur was named after Guru and Vayu who consecrated the idol of Lord Krishna here. A temple was constructed in the area chosen by Lord Shiva and it was later recognised as Mahimayur. As per the ancient scriptures, Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, after the killing of Kartaveeryarjuna, felt uncomfortable and guilty. So, he created Kerala in which he constructed 108 Shiva temples. Let us know more about the Mammiyoor Mahadeva Temple In Guruvayoor.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: Architecture

As you tiptoe inside the temple, in silent reverence, the Intricate carvings and alluring paintings in eye-catching colours, and sculptures made with architectural precision and finesse catch you unawares and appear enthralling. When the darshan at Guruvayur is complete, you can see an arrow, pointed at the Mammiyur temple to which everyone offers prayers. To the north of the temple, a pond by name Rudhratheertham exists. It is known to purify the devotees who take a sacred dip into its waters here and normally the devotees, after this dip, enter the premises of the temple in the same wet clothes.

The only visual disappointment here would be that, unlike other Kerala temples, this temple does not have a chariot procession with huge decorated picturesque elephants swaying their trunks majestically to the enthusiastic drums being played at the background, and those colourful paraphernalia followed by the bursting of crackers. It is strictly limited to the observance of Vedic and tantric rituals spearheaded by vedic scholars who are experts at their crafts. Darshan of both temples is advised for a fuller and more rewarding experience.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: Temple Timings

Pujas are conducted three times daily in the temple.

Conch is blown at 04:00 am which leads to opening of the temple at 4.45 am. Noon pujas are conducted between 12.00 pm to 12.30 pm. Temple then closes for some time between 12.30 pm to 4.45 pm and reopens at 4.45 pm to close again at 08:30 pm.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: Legend Associated With This Temple

It was the end of Dwaparyuga, which was signalled by the occurrence of the great deluge, that totally submerged Lord Krishna's Dwaraka. Devguru Brihaspati and Lord Vayu found Lord Krishna, in a tiny infantile form, on the banyan leaf, floating along with the raging oceanic tides. Upon seeing them, Lord Krishan handed over the Idol of Lord Krishna to them, which he had been worshipping for years at Dwaraka, in his Krishnaavatar in Dwaparyuga. Guru and Vayu decide to enshrine him and consecrate him at a propitious place on earth to allow devotees to worship him.

Guru and Vayu's next step was to locate Rudrateetha upon the banks of which Lord Shiva himself was penancing. Lord Shiva, realizing the purpose of their visit, gave away the portion they liked to demarcate for the Krishna Shrine and continued his penance at another chosen place on the same bank. This place is a few yards away from the Krishna Temple, and is famously known as the Mahimayur Temple that was later colloquialized as Mammiyur.

Sree Guruvayoor Temple and Sree Mammiyur Temple share the same tanthri who conducts all poojas and rituals in these two temples.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: Special Instructions

Only Hindus are allowed inside the temple premises.

Men: Apart from the traditional Mundu, while entering the Sanctum, nothing else including lungi, Shirt and Banian is permitted to be used by men.

Women: Salwar Kameez is not allowed. Saree, Set Mundu, Skirts and Blouse are allowed here to be worn inside the sanctum.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: Festivals And Offerings

The main pooja here is Pattu Charthal which is very powerful in invoking the blessings of Uma Maheshwar.

Several festivals including Ayilya Pooja, Thiruvathira, Nira Putheri, Ashtami Rohini, Vishu and Pradosham are conducted on the premises of this temple. Shivaratri that goes on annually, in full splendour and enthusiasm, and it is the time when devotees feel the communion with Lord Shiva in heart mind and soul.

Tantric Festivals

Athirudra Mahayagna and Maharudrayagnas, Murahoma and Sukrutha homa, Rigveda Dhara, Murajapam, Thanthri Pooja are the tantric varieties of the puja rituals that are offered in due faith by the tantrics (the priests engaged in exorcisms or vama marga to attain Goddess Shakti)

Offerings

Out of the several types of offerings that are made to Lord Shiva, the most important ones are Pinvilakku, Dhara, Koovalamala, Abhishekam, Vedi Vazhipadu, whereas Palpayasam, Kalabhabhishekam, are the main offerings made to propitiate lord Vishnu. Sudhikalasam, Laksharchana. Chuttuvilakku, Niramala and other important pujas are conducted in remembrance of the consecration day of Lord Vishnu.

Navaratri, Manadala puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ashtami Rohini and Vishu are festivals of great significace her. Lord Subramanya's idol is in close resemblance to the one at Palani. Milk abhisheka is performed here daily. The important rituals are Trikalapooja, and Panaka Pooja. Lord Ayyappa is offered the Til oil diya, and diyas made of Til grains for avoidance of Shanidosha.. Thali charthal and pushpanjali puja are conducted fro Goddess Bhadrakali. For the rest of the gods, in assembly inside the premises of the temple, relevant pujas are offered to appease the deities.

Mammiyur Mahadeva Temple: How To Reach Mammiyur Temple

Thrissur is a well-connected place, through major town, cities and districts of Kerala, by train, air and buses. Guruvayur Railway Station is in the closest vicinity of the Guruvayur temple. Thrissur Railway Station is railway station is also closeby, at a distance of around 29 km from Guruvayur. Mammiyur temple can be reached by KSRTC buses as well as private buses to ply towards it. The national highway NH7 that passes through Kumbakonam is around 8 km away from Guruvayoor. The nearest airport is Nedumbassery Airport or Kochi International Airport from which the temple is at a distance of 80 km. Around 100 km away from the Mammiyur temple, the Karipur Airport or Calicut International Airport is located.

