Mahashivratri 2023: Dreams Related To Shiva During The Time Of Mahashivratri: What Do They Signify?

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. This year, it is going to arrive on 18 February 2023, on a Saturday. Getting a Rudrabhishek done on this day, will please Lord Shiva who will bless his devotees with wish fulfilment. On the Mahashivratri night, Lord Shiva performed the Shiva Tandava, the aggressive heavenly dance. This was also the day the divine convergence of Lord Shiva with Parvati occurred. If Mahashivratri is followed by certain auspicious dreams, it foretells Lord Shiva's blessings on you which you will receive in the near future. Dreaming about Lord Shivas symbols on the previous night to Mahashivratri, is an indication from Lord Shiva that you have a blessing on your way and it is going to be realized soon.

1. If in your dream, you see yourself applying milk to Shivaling on the previous day to Mahashivratri, it is a surefire indicator that Lord Shiva is going to solve all your problems very soon and your life will be flooded with happiness.

2. If you dream of Bel Patra, it shows that Lord Shiva will shower his mercy on you and sort out monetary problems very quickly.

3. Sighting Rudraksh in your dream just before Mahashivaratri is regarded as very auspicious. As per the beliefs, you will soon be free of sorrows, diseases, and doshas that have plagued your life so far.

4. If you happen to see a black Shivling just before Mahashivratri it indicates you will be promoted soon in your job. It not only hints at advancement in your career but also get lucrative job opportunities. All you need is to plod sincerely and honestly. If you have been troubled for a long time and you see Shivling in your dream, it is an indicator that good times are about to roll in. You will receive sudden financial windfalls.

5. IF a snake appears in your dream, it is sign that your wealth will double in sometime.

6. If Shiva and Parvati appear as a couple in your dream, it shows that your domestic life will be very happy.

7. If you sight a Shivling in your dream you must offer milk to Shivling the next day morning.

8. If you see Lord Shiva himself in your dream on the previous day to Shivratri, you are going to accumulate wealth but you may need to work a little for it.

9. If you visit a Lord Shiva temple in your dream. It shows that you will out of your chronic sickness very soon. .

10. If you see Lord Shiva performing Shiva Tandava which is an aggressive form of dance, it shows that your problematic days are ending soon and you will acquire wealth after a bit of hard work.

11. Dreaming about Shiva temple can also mean that you could be blessed with two sons. If you generally visit temples in your dreams, it can show you are convalescing from an illness or that you will acquire wealth. If a migraine sufferer dreams of a temple that turns into an iron structure, he can be relieved that he is going to find a cure for it.

12. Shiva's Trishul or Trident in your dreams, hints at your past, present and future and that you will be relieved from it all. It is a fantastic omen.