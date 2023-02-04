Lord Kalabhairava: Eight Forms, Legends And Benefits Of Kalabhairavashtakam

Lord Kalabairava as his name itself suggests, controls time and manages it. With a fierce attire that includes Tiger skin, human bones, along with twisted serpent for ornaments, Lord Kalabairava, by the name of Kshetrapala, guards the entire city. Also regarded as the Gram Devata who protects the devotees and safeguards the travellers from all directions. He is the one to pray to if you are intending to travel by the night. You are advised to pray for his blessings before you step outside. Better still, as per the Tamil Siddhars or Sadhus, you offer a cashew garland and ghee diya before setting out for travel.

Kalabhairava represents the number 13, while Ashtami tithi of both lunar paksha, especially the Krishna paksha Ashtami is an ideal day fixed for his worship. Kala Bhairava Ashtami occurring between December-January is when you have to worship him with elaborate rituals. As per some siddhas, Guliga time or moment of each day is the best time to worship Kalabhairava to eke out maximum benefits. The Lord Kalabhairava is also known as Kshetrapala as he safeguards the entire temple complex.

Eight Forms Or Manifestations Of Kala Bhairava

Kala Bhairava is Lord Shiva's manifestation with several other Bhairava avatars. Kala Bhairava is the first one among them. Secondly it is Asitanga Bhairava, who enhances your creativity, removes curses, and blesses success in all your efforts. Third Bhairava is SamharaBhairava, who pulverizes the evil forces and eliminates the sufferings from your past karma. Fourthly Ruru Bhairava subdues your enemies and keeps people under control.

Advertisement

Fifth Bhairava is Krodha Bhairava who helps you to utilize your potential to the maximum, and bestows clarity for crucial decisions. Then comes the sixth Bhairava diety who is kapala bhairava. He stops man from all his unproductive actions. Rudra Bhairava the seventh one helps overcome all negative energies and spirits. Unmatta bhairava is the last in the list, the eight diety, who helps you to have a hold over your expression and bestows powerful abilities for speech.

Kalabhairava: Legends

These verses induce righteousness in a person, destroy grief, attachment, even depression, then greed, anger by the grace of the Lord. Kalabhairava, a fierce aspect of Lord Shiva, is the protecting deity of Varanasi. Once upon a time, when Lord Brahma teased Lord Shiva, from his fifth head, Lord Shiva, enraged, sent Kalabhairava who chopped off the fifth head of Brahma.

Shiva could not return to his calm that easily. Upon seeing that, Lord Vishnu intervened and advised him to forgive Lord Brahma which Lord Shiva obeyed. But the sin incurred due to the beheading, followed him everywhere. The beheaded portion of Brahma's head also stuck with Lord Shiva. Tired of the chase, Lord Shiva entered the city of Varanasi and thankfully here, his sin could follow him inside Varanasi. Here Kalabhairava came to be known as the Kotwal of the city with dog as his vehicle. When you visit Kashi, don't skip the visit to the Kalabhairava temple.

In another version, Kalabhairava decapitated Daksha's head, when he hurled insults at Lord Shiva. Sati immolated herself in the homagni. Unable to bear this, Lord Shiva wandered about carrying the body of Sati. After Lord Vishnu, cut her body into 52 pieces with his Chakra, Lord Shiva calmed down and went into a deep tapasya. Hence in every Shakti temple, you can find an altar for Kalabhairava.

Kalabhairava also guards the temples of Lord Shiva. After the puja concludes for the day, the keys of the temple are firstly offered to Kalabhairava and then taken back. This rhythm and rhyme-rich stotra of Lord Kalabhairava was authored by Sri Adi Sankaracharya. Even today the priests make it a point to recite ashtakam before they bless the devotees by tapping them with the cane of Lord kalabhairava.

Benefits Of Worshipping With Kalbhairavashtakam

1. Kala Bhairava Ashtakam is a stotra or collection of 8 verses authored by Adi Shankara. The hymn reflects on the forceful and nonconventional aspect of Lord Kalabhairava. This Ashtaka is known to bless devotees with prosperity, success and good children. The devotees will also enjoy life to the extent possible by them, and are freed from monetary problems.

2. The six enemies of the soul (arishadvarga) namely kama, krodha, lobha, moha, mada, matsarya are eradicated and he also removes the cause of fear and then fear itself present in the devotees. He is especially merciful to weak woman who are unable to protect themselves on their own and saves them from danger.

3. We can retrieve our lost wealth, and lost punya by worshipping him.

4. It cures chronic diseases, alleviates pain, and other health problems.

5. If you are embroiled in legal suits with respect to police and law and order, relief is obtained by worshipping with this stotra.

6. Negative energies, and spells are warded off.

7. Shani dosham will not trouble you anymore if you continue to do puja ot Kalabhairava.

8. Protection from fear or phobia.

9. Evil or negative energy is eliminated.

10. Hurdles and obstacles are overcome due to his grace.

11. Health will be boosted.

12. Wealth and prosperity is enhanced.

13. You will learn to manage time better.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.