Lingashtakam: Know About Importance, Benefits, And Restrictions

Lingashtakam is a rhyme rich sankrit Stotra that moves anyone with the rhythm, the appealing raga which it is set to, and the adept rendering and it lets you slip into a devotional trance as it plays on your mobile or CD. The outcomes of chanting this slokas is equally enchanting. One who chants this in the presence of Shivlinga, would reach the world of Shiva when he breathes his final last. For best results it is chanted in the presence of a Linga.

Lingashtakam: Composer

Lingashtakam, is a very ancient hymn whose composer has not been known till date. But by comparing the style of writing, and Phalasruti of Shiva Panchakshari of Adi Shankaracharya and Lingashtakam which sound exactly similar. However there is yet another opinion that says Maha Muni Agastya composed this stotra.,

Lingashtakam: Importance

God can be worshipped in the saguna or nirguna forms and arua rupi means a form with no form. This means although he is visible, he is invisible at the same time. Reaching out to Lord Shiva through Linga worship is the best way to go about your worship. Linga worship is prescribed by Aagamas, shrutis and so on. Linga requires a specialised way of worship which includes abhishekams, chants, and ashtakas.

The very first line Brahma murari surarchita lingam extol the significance of Linga by saying that Linga is worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma, including demons and asuras. Lingashtakam, as per the phalashruti, in the last two lines, propounds that the devotee who constantly recites Lingashtaka, will eventually reach Shivaloka and serve the feet of Lord Shiva forever.

Lingashtakam: Benefits

1. It bestows peace of mind, wards off negative energy, and keeps negative thoughts at bay.

2. It will bless the devotee with good health, wisdom, and prosperity.

3. It elevates your confidence levels, brings on a positive mindset, and enhances your will power and removes obstacles.

4. Worshipping Lord Shiva at dawn with Lingashtakam, the devotee can rid himself of 8 different types of pain and sorrow (Ashta daridra or dukkha) If you are aware of the meaning of the slokas while reciting it, it brings doubled benefits to you. One also derives eight types of blessings, that of, health, wealth, wealth, progeny, success, long life, fame and peace of mind.

Lingashtakam: Restrictions

There are certain restrictions to be followed while worshipping Lord Shiva with Lingashtakam. While worshipping prior to chanting this, do not fill the milk that you use for abhisheka inside a copper vessel. Always sit on a woollen or Darbhasan to sit on during the puja. Don't sprinkle Tulsi leaves or Champa flowers on Shivling.

