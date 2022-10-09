Know About Three Famous Shakti Peethas Of Goddesses Kamakshi, Kamaksha, And Kamakhya

Shakti Peethas are referred to as auspicious places where the parts of Goddess Sati had fallen when Sudarshana Chakra by Lord Vishnu had cut through the Sati's corpse. Out of the three popular Shaki Peethas, the first in the list is the Kamakhya Devi temple of Assam, the second is the Kanchi Kamakshi temple in Tamil Nadu, while the last one is Kamaksha temple in Himachal Pradesh.

These temples are the sources of power for the Goddess, that are enlisted as shakti peethas. Praying in these shrines, or shakti Peethas, one imbibes divine energy, is blessed with peace of mind, attains victory in competitions and debates and achieves all round success.

As per religious scriptures, Kamakhya is a superpower created by Goddess Durga in her fight against Durgasur, a powerful demon in Indian mythology. This temple, dedicated to Goddess Durga, as per scriptures, belongs to Satya yuga. Goddess Kamakhya, during the fierce duel between Mahishasura, the buffalo demon and Goddess Durga, was summoned by her, and killed the Asura by slitting his throat. There is a evidence that shows that Parashuram had visited the Karsog valley where, right now, a temple of Mamleshwar Mahadev in Mamel in Karsog has been constructed. Read on to know more.

Kamaksha Temple In Himachal Pradesh

Kamaksha temple in Himachal Pradesh is also known as Kali Peeth. She is revered as Kuldevatha of many kingdoms but has been closely connected to Suket, Bushahr and the Kullu state.

You could also see the figurines of Pandavas, made of Ashtadhatu metal that are placed in the chariot during procession or Utsav. The Utsav or fair, which is held biannually, gathers a huge crowd from all parts of the country to have a glimpse of it. Thousands of people throng to see it. As per local folklore, it is believed that a visit to Goddess Kamaksha temple, fulfils all wishes. Looking at the huge number of repeat visitors, one can be sure it is real.

To please the deity who killed the buffalo demon, lots of buffalo sacrifices are done at this place. Every year, hundreds of buffalos were chased and killed in the fields, which used to be a dreadful sight to watch. Hence, this practice has been stopped.

There is a very interesting legend associated with this place here. At evening every day, the priest makes the bed for the Goddess and keeps a tumbler of drinking water next to it. The next morning, surprisingly, one can find the bed creased, and the tumbler of water fully empty. Since the temple is closed for the entire night, even for the priest, no one can enter the sanctum of the Goddess. The tumbler containing water was also appeared emptied, This speaks for the fact that Goddess really resides here.

Although originally the temple for Kamaksha was constructed using stones. It was, reconstructed about a decade and a half back using wood. Architecturally the temple for Goddess Kamaksha is a marvel. Built essentially in the Himalayan architectural style this shrine seems to be a perfect blend of artistry, sculptural finesse, and perfection. Wood and slate carvings together make a rare combination. Woodwork done by local artisans looks professional, but the carvings of the temple are unique to say the least. This is constructed in the pagoda style that looks enchanting.

During Navratri people gather in huge numbers, to celebrate the rich cultural tradition of Himalayan belt. Fairs and prayers, organized, especially on the eighth day of Navratri, draw in a tremendous number of visitors. It starts with an utsav or chariot procession that goes on the entire night, around the city, with strumming of instruments, and beating of drums to elevate your energy and spirits.

It is said that Lord Parashurama visited five kshetras of Kao, Mamel, Nirmand, Nirath and Dattanagar in the state. Of these, Mamel happens to be in Karsog. The temple is also known for an idol of parashurama, the drum of Bheem, and an agnikund that is being rarely used at the time of homas. You can also find some undecipherable scripts here.

Temple timings are 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The Kamakshi Temple In Kanchi, Tamil Nadu

Goddess of Kanchi Kamakshi is the other form, of the Goddess Kamaksha who is found in Kanchi, Tamil Nadu. She is seen in the meditative posture, sporting a crescent on her forehead, holding a sugarcane bow in her left upper arm, and lotus and parrot in her right upper arm. She holds Pasa and ankusa, in her arms.

Kamakshi Devi was born who was entrusted to kill the troublesome Bhandasur, for which she assumed the form of a young virgin. Her idol here is self-manifested and she resides here in three forms. Sthula, sukhsma and shunya. Legend has it that the Goddess, once was in an unsurpassable rage due to which the sanctum, turned very hot. Adi Shankara pacified her, during which, the world famous Soundaryalahari, which is recited in every devout home was created. She calmed down and her ugra form vanished to give place to her merciful version. It is believed that Dashratha - the father of Sri Ram and a king of Ikshvaku Vansh from Ayodhya performed 'Putra Kamechha Yagna' in Kanchi to beget progeny.

Devi Kamakshi is the Kuldevi of the Ikshvashu Clan, as per the Markandeya Purana. People desiring progeny submit their prayers here and succeed as well. Mooka Panchashati, a stotra of 500 verses, was composed by Mookashankarendra Saraswati Swamigal of the Moolam Naya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam who was deaf and dumb right from his birth. Due to her grace, he was able to utter the entire text of Mooka Panchashati in her presence and get rid of his disability.

Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati, Assam

Kamakhya Temple is located on a hill called Neelachala Parvat or Kamagiri near Guwahati in Assam. She is known as Kamakhya as she resides on the Kamagiri hills. Kamakhya literally means the one who grants all desires. Assam is a kamarupa desha, which is a seat of tantric practices and shakti worship. It is a place where Kamadeva regained his form after his death under the hands of Lord Shiva.

Shakti or Goddess does not have an idol for herself to be worshipped here. In one of the corners of this cave temple, you can see a sculptured image etched on a stone which looks like a womb. A natural spring keeps the stone moist. This place is a source of gargantuan energy and power to whom worship is done according to both Vamachar (tantric or tamasic puja) and Dakshinachar (the usual and sattvic worship method) methods. Flowers are usually used for worship although sometimes, animal sacrifices are done to appease the deity. This temple is special because the womb of Goddess Sati fell here when Lord Vishnu tore the mortal remains of Goddess Sati into 51 pieces, which fell in 51 different places. One of the 51 parts, that is, the womb of Sati fell here inside a cave.

Goddess Kamakhya is also referred to as the Goddess of Fertility or "Bleeding Goddess". This temple is a holy pilgrimage, especially for its tantric followers. This was a place where people struck by negative energies used to find relief through tantric pujas performed here. The tantric worship of Goddess Kamakhya provides liberation from the unending cycle of life and death. She is also worshipped for gaining health, good thoughts, wisdom, and courage to face all odds in life. By praying to her, evil or suicidal thoughts clear away from the mind. She removes fear of any kind and fulfils all wishes. It is a powerful tantric shrine which Tantric practitioners visit to acheive several siddhis.

