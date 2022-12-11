Incredible Sun Temples In India: List, Iconography And Details

As per the Indian beliefs and convictions, Sun is the primordial and unquenchable energy source and a Prana giver to all living beings. Sun worship dates back to the times of the Vedas and Upanishads. We have already heard of Konark temple, on the east coast of India, being the best-known Sun temple in the country. Modhera Sun Temple in Western Gujarat is another Sun temple with a glorious past, that was ravaged by time and invasions.

Martand Sun temple, built by the third ruler of the Karkota dynasty, Emperor Lalitaditya in the 8th century is one of the largest temple complexes on the Indian shores of the Bay of Bengal. Touched by the glowing rays of the Sun, the temple is actually a monument of the Sun's chariot with 24 wheels that six horses lead. The symbols and ornaments that the Sun God appears to carry resemble those from Asia minor. He has two consorts, Usha and her shadow, and then Padma.

Sun Temples: Iconography

Sun is seen seated on a chariot that is drawn by Seven horses. All sun believers share a similar set of beliefs and thoughts about the Deity Sun.

Sun Temples In India: List And Iconography

1. Suryanaar Koyil near Kumbhakonam- This was constructed in the 1100s by Kulottunga Chola to help dignitary visitors to worship the Sun in Kanauj.

2. Konark Sun Temple- The Konark Sun temple has to be remembered as the most majestic example for a full-fledged temple in Orissa which is in a dilapidated condition now.

3. Surya Pahar Temple- The Surya Pahar temple is an ancient seat of worship that is found situated amongst archaeological remains in Assam at Goalpara.

4. Modhera Sun Temple- The Modhera sun temple has not lost its splendour even after the invasion and is in ruins. This is a standing example of architectural excellence at the time of Chalukyas.

5. Arasavalli Suryanarayana Temple- The Arasavalli Suryanarayana temple at Andhra Pradesh is another example of an ancient temple built in the Kalinga style of Architecture in the 1st millennium CE.

6. Dakshinaarka Sun Temple- At Gaya we have another temple namely the Dakshinaarka Sun temple which is associated with shradh rituals, or the rites performed to honour the ancestors.

7. Ranakpur Sun Temple: The Sun Temple at Ranakpur is located near a Jain temple complex in Ranakpur in Rajasthan. It is built in white soapstone.

8. Unao Sun Temple: The Unao Sun temple in Madhya Pradesh is an ancient one, that is known to cure skin ailments.

