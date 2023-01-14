How Is Meditation Different From Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is all about learning to live in the present. One should learn to be awake and alert at each moment and accept all that is and comes without judging too much. Meditation techniques such as contemplation, concentration, use of sounds from nature, yogasana exercises, tai chi, qigong, pranayama and mantra are widely practiced by the yoga practitioners and the uninitiated. Read on to find out which style of meditation suits your temperament and style and incorporate it into your daily routine.

What Is Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is the simple act of paying attention and noticing and being present in whatever you're doing. When you are being actively mindful, you are noticing the world around you, as well as your thoughts, feelings, behaviours, movements, and affects you have on others around you. You can practice mindfulness anytime, anywhere in the present time.

However, It can be difficult for the human mind to stay in the present moment. "A wandering mind is always unhappy.

Magic Of Meditation

Meditation typically refers to formal, seated meditation practice. There are many types of meditation - those that focus on opening your heart, expanding your awareness, calming your mind, experiencing inner peace, and the list goes on.

Meditation is used to steer your focus beyond the transcendental limits in order to gain calm and a sense of emotional balance. Seated meditation or pranayama begins with taking deep breaths and consciously breathing while concentrating on an object or a point of focus.

Difference Between Mindfulness And Meditation

1. Through meditation, you connect with your consciousness and elevate to the level where you liberate from the world from its essence. To transcend the mind is to go beyond the mind, and senses. Peace of mind or happiness is not a thrilling sensation as it is truly beyond senses. It is a state or an altar where your thoughts and feelings are killed. What remains after the death of your identity is sheer bliss that is so light and enlightening like an all-pervading blankness that is representative of the divine. This transcendental state is also known as the fourth state of consciousness. This is not equal to watching your own thoughts and focusing on your breathwork. the fourth state or turiya avastha is much more profound than the other three states.

2. Basically, mindfulness keeps the mind engaged, usually on the peripheral thought processes which essentially does not lead one up the transcendental path. During meditation, the mind widens and loses itself to the peace within. and becomes no mind! Diving deep into the self-merging with it and uniting with it. This is a state of complete rest which is also conscious to the goings on. This state, unless experienced cannot be fathomed.

3. In mindfulness, your personal efforts are required to stay in focus and in the present. TM is an art, where there is no activity inside the self. When the mind settles inward, the thoughts stop flooding you, and gradually disappear. Effortlessness is what you have to aim at. Some people find it annoying to continue the mindfulness practice as time passes. But TM is something that keeps expanding your awareness and sustains your efforts at peace.

4) In mindfulness practice, you are aware of your thoughts, and recognizing them as they come. But during meditation, the thoughts just peep in and drift away in a trial and error like process.

5) Mindfulness engages you with the world, what is there at the present moment. But meditation takes you beyond that to the higher truth and expands your vision. Mindfulness is being fully aware and focussed on the activity at hand at this moment. Transcendental meditation is exactly when you lose yourself and what surrounds you.

6) Meditation adds an element of bliss to your being.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.