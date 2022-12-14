How Hanuman Won The Battle With Lord Rama: Know About The Legend

A mind is so much like a truant monkey that hops from tree to tree, generally reminds us of Lord Hanuman who is referred to as Monkey god in Hinduism. He is the supreme example of a well-tamed mind that was so steadfast with its aims, especially with that of finding Sita in the mysterious Ashok Van of Lanka.

He was also a supreme spiritual master whose mind was always occupied by the thoughts of Lord Rama. Even in the trickiest of situations, he managed to rise up to the occasion and won it hands down due to the incessant chant of Rama Nama that was taking place inside himself. Here is a story that illustrates how Hanuman overcame Lord Rama himself by showing immense devotion to him.

Hanuman says in one of the scriptures what he feels about Lord Rama. Rama was his master and Hanuman was the servant if you see the world in dual mode. If you see inwards, you realise that Rama was the soul of his soul. When viewed in the nondual mode he and Rama were one and the same. This showed to what extent he had tamed his mind and impulses and showed to people the art of surrender and its benefits.

The Story of The Rishi And Gandharva

This is a story of a Rishi who wanted to avenge his insult at the hands of a Gandharva, during the times of Ramayana. Once upon a time, there was a Rishi who was engrossed in offering Arghya to the Sun, standing deep down in the river, rising his hands upwards, and immersed in the chants of Rama. A mischievous Gandharva, who had just entered that space, irreverently threw a handful of water on the meditating Rishi and flew away unnoticed. This angered Rishi who in an instant found out who had been behind this. He walked up to Ayodhya and prayed to Lord Shri Ram that the Gandharva ought to be punished by Rama. Lord Rama, smilingly agreed and set out to battle with the Gandharva, as per the Rishi's request.

In the meanwhile, Gandharva, had a late realization that he was indeed at terrible fault and felt guilty and remorseful, although he wanted to escape the divine wrath which he had brought on himself. He visited Anjana Devis Ashram and fell at her feet, pleading her to get Hanuman to protect him against Lord Rama. He somehow managed to get her to tell Hanuman about everything that happened. When Hanuman heard about this through Anjana, he had no other option but to accept his mother's commands and go ahead executing it. He promised to protect the Gandharva from the wrath of the Rishi.

Advertisement

Lord Rama came fully armed and ready to attack Hanuman. Hanuman asked the Gandharva to hide behind him when he was carrying on the war. When Hanuman saw that his adversary was none other than his beloved lord and Master, he was taken aback. But it was Hanuman the wise, who knew very well that Lord Rama would not harm or hurt anyone who surrendered to him and he would even get another extent of protecting his cause. Hanuman could not go back on his word also.

Hanuman's War With Lord Rama

Hanuman walked up to Rama, bent his knee and stood chanting the name of Rama with utmost faith and undivided focus. Rama sprayed a shower of arrows at Hanuman who stood in great faith before him.. Lord Rama's arrows could not touch Hanuman as Hanuman was shielded by Rama Nama that he was chanting and the arrows returned back to their owner turning into flowers at Rama's feet. This pleased Lord Rama who could not willfully continue the war with Hanuman. Watching the meeting of two giants, of mercy and faith, the Rishi, impressed by Hanuman's steadfast faith and the immense power of his devotion to Ram that made the impossible, a possibility, retraced his steps and fell at Lord Rama's feet saying that he had given up and that he and his disciple should no more fight. Gandharva, already in intense mental tumult, surrendered to the Rishi asking for his forgiveness.

How Hanuman Won His Test Of Devotion

Hanuman did not back up from the challenge of fighting Ram but he did not behave unjustly either by behaving hostilely with Ram. He won the war anyhow, using the just and fair means and gave justice that was due to the Rishi, He achieved all his purposes, of showing devotion to Ram, fighting with Rama, and saving the Gandharva who had sought his help, The wise, even though thrown in a difficult situation, emerge back unscathed, righteous and virtuous. They shine like 24-carat Gold when they are thrown into the fire of trials and emerge victorious.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.