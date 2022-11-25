Hindu Scriptures: Know About The Inspiration And Authority Behind The Sacred Texts

Hinduism is a scripture-rich religion with no single authoritative book on its tenets. Each Hindu holy book is unique in its own way that presents a particular aspect of Hinduism in its detail. It is a collection of ancient writings in which eternal truths have been explained and these truths were first realized by our enlightened ancient seers who saw the truths rather than merely sensing them.

They heard the truths when God uttered them and then passed them on for the benefit of their successors. Hinduism cannot be dealt with from a limited perspective as it is a way of life, to be exact, something whose basic principles apply to even today's times.

There was an oral tradition in existence throughout ancient times, which include Vedas and Upanishads, the epics, the Puranas, and several other philosophical texts of authority.

Hinduism is not about revelation but it is about realization and enlightenment. Enlightenment is nothing but the experience of the divine that you have as a record. Only those with a first-hand experience of God and Vedas can call themselves enlightened. Hinduism treats the wise words of a living teacher with the same importance that it gives the scriptures.

Torah of Judaism, the Bible in Christianity and the Quran of Islam are the ancient texts of other religions but Hinduism has several sacred texts that serve the same purpose.

Each Hindu scripture sheds a unique light on the deeper meaning of its tenets and shares the truth about the divine at a profound level and the real way to worship God. You find slokas praising gods (Samhitas), those that tell stories of Gods and wars (Ramayana) and worship and ritual techniques (Brahmanas) and propound ultimate truths (Upanishads).

The holy texts began to be propagated based on the oral tradition that continues to be practised with respect to Sanskrit studies even today. What began as oral initiation later took the shape of codified texts that occurred between 1200 B.C.E. and 200 C.E. Vedas are the oldest, and they are called Apourusheya (not created by any man or being). They are the fundamental texts from which most of the holy texts have originated.

Hindus have a slightly different equation or understanding of scriptures than other faiths, and teach that enlightenment is achieved through sadhana comes through study, prayer and introspection, not through faith alone (revelation). Hinduism also accepts living teachers who are enlightened and whose words are similar to those found in the Vedas and Upanishads. How you imbibe these truths and how you apply them to your life, on a permanent basis are the things that matter the most.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.