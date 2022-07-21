Hanuman Garhi Mandir: History, Timings, Bhog, And Festivals

Ayodhya is the place of foremost religious importance for Hindus, which has garnered international attention as well, as Ramjanma Bhoomi (the birthplace of Rama). Hindus believe that Lord Hanuman is present wherever Raam naam (name) is uttered. Lord Hanuman is known to be one of the most easily appeased gods in Kaliyuga.

Hanuman Garhi or the fortress of Hanuman is the first place that the Hindus pay a visit to whenever they visit Ayodhya. As per local legends, Lord Ram offered his Kingdom to Lord Hanuman to rule, at the time of leaving for Vaikunta, his celestial abode. Lord Hanuman stayed in Hanuman Garhi to watch over and protect Lord Ram's Kingdom. Lord Ram is then believed to have allowed Hanuman the right to bless his devotees even before paying a visit to the Ram temple. Read on to know more.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir: Architecture Of The Temple

Lord Hanuman's idol is in the seated position in the sanctum santorum. Behind this is the court of Lord Rama wherein one can see idols of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita. The idol of hanuman is always enveloped in flowers and garlands. The chaupayis of Hanuman Chalisa can be seen etched on the walls of the temple. People who visit this temple report that they feel peaceful vibrations here which allows them to relax. Lord Hanuman devotees can be seen sitting here, doing meditation and reciting Chalisa and Sunderkand Path.

This temple is built on a mound right in the heart of Ayodhya. Hanuman Garhi is the tallest structure that towers above the rest of the buildings in Ayodhya. The statue of Lord Hanuman that is installed in this temple faces the south direction due to a significant reason. South is the direction of Lord Yama, the god of death. Hence, Lord Hanuman facing south here in this temple offers protection from fear of death and worries. Hanuman is thought to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva, the controller of time. People who visit here offer red Chola to Lord Hanuman to free themselves from all sins and secure success and prosperity due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Garhi is inside a fort that can be found at the western gate of Ram Kot. It is a cave temple which we should reach by climbing 76 steps. In fact, this temple is a four-way fort that is shaped like a rectangle with four circular bastions at each corner.

Beneath the temple, you can see a big hall that is meant for conducting religious functions. Adjacent to the temple, one can see a huge statue of Lord Hanuman with a golden umbrella. Inside the temple, there is a statue of Bal Hanuman with his mother Anjana Devi. The temple along with its sprawling residential complex covers about 52 bighas of land. Temple is painted with a splash of rustic colours and designs as per traditional specifications.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir: History Behind The Temple

Hanuman was called the Kotwal of Ayodhya as he supervised Ayodhya from this temple. Vikramaditya, the famous king, originally built the previous version of the Garhi temple. However, later, the renovation of Hanuman Garhi Mandir was initiated by none other than the Nawab of Awadh. The only son of Nawab had an incurable disease against which Nawab had taken numerous measures but failed in his attempts.

When things came to a standstill, he prayed to Sant Abhayram, a devotee of Hanuman, to bless his son with good health. Sant agreed upon one condition the Garhi should be rebuilt into a mandir. Nawab fulfilled his promise once Lord Hanuman cured his son permanently. He also wrote on the copper plate inside the temple, that no king should confiscate this area and no tax will be collected from the offerings that this temple receives.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir: Bhog Offered In The Temple

Lord Hanuman is regularly worshipped with the recitation of aarti, archana and abhishekam. The entire temple reverberates with the Ram name recitation during this time. Hanuman Garhi Mandir opens daily at 05:00 am and closes at 10:00 pm daily. The sweets offered as prasad always should have a yellow tint to them. Besan laddus are offered as a bhog to the Lord. An offering of Desi ghee puri with sabzi is made on regular days to Lord Hanuman, whereas on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Halwa is offered as bhog.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir: Fairs And Festivals

Fairs are conducted on festival days here. The birthday of Lord Hanuman is always observed at midnight on Chhoti Diwali. Around the Garhi Mandir, you can find sweet and prasad shops, food and snack shops, and a facility for drinking water inside the premises of the temple. A huge parking space is available for two and four-wheelers. Hence it is a good idea to visit on Tuesdays and Saturdays, as these are considered to be the weekdays of Hanuman. If a calm and mind-rejuvenating time is what you want at this temple, it is a great idea to go there on normal days, and not during special occasions. Ayodhya is at its calmest serene best from February to March and September to November. One can reach the temple in the morning so that you get ample time to meditate there. It just takes approximately two hours to visit the temple completely.

