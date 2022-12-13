Gauri Shankar Mandir In Old Delhi: Legend Associated With The Temple, Architecture, And How To Reach

Dating back to about 800 years, Sri Gauri Shankar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati welcomes the visitors from a remote corner of Chandni Chowk in Delhi, just when you are about to conclude your shopping spree and step out to reach back home.

Situated at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, this oldest temple has the most attractive yet miniature idols of deities especially that of Lord Shiva whose big eyes cast their cool spells on the devotees. The Chandni Chowk Road is crowded and jammed up, during the days of Maha Shivaratri to let the pompous procession carrying Lord Shiva and his eternal consort Parvati to pass us by.

Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are never addressed separately. They are forever called Gauri Shankar whose love story is an epic story that is known the world over. Animals, from human beings to Gods, revelled in their marriage celebrations which was the most celebrated day in the lives of his devotees. In Chandni Chowk area, this saga is remembered with love and devotion every time there is an occasion for that.

Lord Shiva's devotees are called Shaivites. The sanctum of this temple has an 800-year-old Lingam which is encased in a marble case with silver snakes coiling around it. Behind the Lingam, you could see the Idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi decked in real gold jewellery, beaming a peaceful benign smile.

Gauri Shankar Mandir: Legend Associated With The Temple

Although this temple was renovated in 1959 by Seth Jaipuria, the building was originally constructed by a Maratha soldier who had promised Lord Shiva that he would build him a temple if the war-injured soldier survives his wounds and trauma. He survived and recovered soon and hence raised a beautiful temple for Gauri Shankar. He lived hale and hearty for a long time after this episode. Although you could spot the idols of other gods here, primarily this is meant for Lord Shiva and Parvati. A mesmerizing and huge statue of Lord Shiva can be seen inside and you can feel the force of the meditative sattvic vibes inspiring you to contemplate and experience the oneness with God here.

Gauri Shankar Mandir: Architecture

Inside the temple, yogis can be seen chanting Panchakshari mantra of Om Namaha Shivaya while others are normally seen seated there in meditative poses. It is at its vibrant best in the mornings and evenings, at the time of Aarti, wherein glowing diyas, claps, a ring of bells and mantra chants rent the air with their mystical magic. The Lingam is given ksheerabhishek, jal abhishek, and abhishek with sprinkles of flowers. One feels tremendously grateful for being a part of it.

You can also buy flowers and puja ingredients for the abhisheks and purchase prasad from shops around the premises.

Gauri Shankar Mandir: How To Reach

Bus, taxi, car, rickshaw or even the metro services are available to ply you to and fro to this temple. Photographing the deity is prohibited. The best day to visit the temple is on a Monday as it is the day of Lord Shiva. Entry is free of charge and the temple is open from 4:30 am to 10:00 am. It reopens from 5:00 pm up to 9:00 pm.

