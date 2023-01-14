Edgar Cayce: A Clairvoyant Physician Who Could Read Past Present And Future With Utmost Precision

Edgar Cayce (March 18, 1877 - January 3, 1945) is already a world-famous phenomenon that needs no introduction to spiritual enthusiasts. His mind bogglingly accurate life readings and prophecies allow us a glimpse into his spirituality. Edgar Cayce was one of the doctors who served the sick as anybody would. An idea of what he would grow up to be, had not yet crossed his mind. He was the sleeping prophet, as he was called by the devout populace, whose words were documented in their tiniest detail during his lifetime. About 40 years of his life, he spent in helping the distressed by giving life readings and saved many a sinking soul from impending karmic perils.

Cayce's Unusual Childhood

was a psychic whose ways, to the uninitiated western eyes, seemed rather strange, While still young, he used to speak to his dead grandfather occasionally, played with some invisible friends, and read a fully closed book, without a mistake, A to Z, and in detail. Cayce himself did not have an explanation to his strange conduct. One fine day, during his growing years, it so happened that he entered a trance like state, as he was lay on his couch with his eyes closed, hands on his stomach. Connecting himself with the universal consciousness, he held on to this experience for a brief while, where in words that he had not heard of, the theories which he had not even dreamed to think, were uttered by him. He was able to answer every question, that was asked to him, at this time, with the precision of a prophet, for the questions about the mystery of the universe to the nagging health ailment of the querent that responded to no cure. He in reality was an avid follower of Christ and never missed a Sunday prayer for any reason. But now he was being treated as a trance physician whose readings revealed secrets from Atlantis, reincarnation episodes, karmic connection, akashic records, and words that were not heard of, in the western hemisphere.

When He Turned Into A Prophet

He was a thoroughbred Christian who now, offered life readings to those who sought his help for their unsurmountable problems in that state of elevated consciousness. The words "meditation," "spiritual growth," "auras," "soul mates," hitherto known to the western world, soon became household words that people started getting familiar with. His words of solace offered hopes to anyone who wished to know the cause behind his suffering and the also cure for the malady. He suggested holistic remedies, spiritual reorientation, karmic remedies and so on. He could get back to the past lifetimes of the querents and connect their evil doings of the past lives to the punishments or consequences that they were suffering in this current birth time. He suggested remedies to resolve the karmic debt and showed them how to tone down the intensity of karmic wrongs of past lives. He diagnosed illnesses correctly where even the most eminent doctors had failed, by just getting into a trance and reading their past lives with a brilliant accuracy. His world view changed gradually as he engaged himself further in the readings from beyond.

Topics Of Life Readings

His readings were chronicled on a wide range of topics, including spiritual development, unearthing the purpose of life, and solving the health ailments that people approached him with.

People thronged to him for solutions for their health problems, the treatments, and for holistic remedies more than anything else. People from all levels in society sought his suggestions for curing illnesses. His readings were not restricted to only health remedies. He discussed more than 10000 topics that mainly came under the categories of Health Information, Philosophy and Reincarnation, Dreams, spiritual growth and psychic phenomena including prayer.

