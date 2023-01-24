Easy And Quick Meditation Techniques For The Novices

Today's uncompromisingly busy lifestyle, somehow does not allow us to catch up on smaller pleasures of life, and we certainly deserve a brief respite and some peace and introspection. We need to see where are headed with all the responsibilities of the rat race or just decide to retire out of it to experience the peace and comfort that cut throat competition does not offer.

For those who are unable to reconcile with both options, there is a quick way out, and you guessed it right. A quick bout of meditation in any form would help you back to your form and erases the pressure out of your life. Maybe we are left with the problem of finding time for this pursuit.

These methods are for the novice meditators and the inexperienced persons who are not yet initiated into the mainstream meditation. Transcendental Meditation can be taken up once you feel comfortable with these practices.

The Five Restorative Techniques

There are about five popular meditation pursuits that may suit your convenience.

1. The Showering experience

2. Watching what you eat

3. Pursuing daily Chores

4. Scanning the body

5. Walking

Daily shower can offer benefits which you did not even imagine. You can smell the aroma, enjoy the sensation of warm water on your skin and the warm bliss that envelops you after this experience.

Watch what you eat and just ignore any racing thought for the time being. Feel the texture of the food on your tongue, savour the taste or just focus on the chewing process. Yes, you become a slow and picky eater over time but it removes the debris out of your head and keeps you calm for a long time.

Washing the dishes is the best way you can think of, as you get focus on something deeply for some time. Warm water constantly pouring on your hands, while doing the dishes, is a lovely sensation which you can enjoy and the whole process soothes your nerves..

A body scan meditation comes usually with some deep breathing along with it. Breathe deeply while imagining a white warm light entering your body, and enveloping you in stages, from top to toe and back from toe to the top. The light that passes inside can be used to relax your body of any strain or stress. This practice is also called Yoga Nidra which is a very powerful technique to banish the stress out of your system.

A brief walk of around 10 to 15 minutes can take away a major portion of your daily stress. Try to focus on the sounds that your feet makes, or the cool breeze that brushes past your skin.

The Best Remedy Is....

Do your regular daily quota of meditation to put an end to your stress, for those hyperactive people too there are some techniques. Take a walk, or a shower, or focus on a pink rose in your garden, and see the creases of stress disappearing from your face. The time required for meditation is way less compared to the benefits that it offers.