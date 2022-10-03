Durga Puja 2022: List Of South Indian Naivedya Offered To Goddess Durga On Navratri

We are in the midst of the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, with every household rejoicing the arrival of Goddess Durga. Celebrations are on to make it really meaningful. Every day we worship a particular avatar of Goddess Durga.

Since each day represents a particular associated colour, the devotees should see that these colours reflect in the prasad we prepare and the clothes we wear.

Offering the bhog or Prasad or Naivedya for nine days is sure to accrue blessings from Goddess Durga.

South India celebrates Navratri in its own colourful traditional way wherein married women invite other married ones and offer tamboolam. Along with Tamboolam, normally Sundal is given as prasadam or naivedya. Bhog or naivedya can vary from place to place for many reasons. Navadurgas are worshipped as Navadevi in Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, the nine types of goddesses, colours, naivedyas can vary again from region to region due to differing tithi, nakshatra and year.

1. Goddess Shailputri

Goddess Shailputri is celebrated in the form of Goddess Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga in the Southern India.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Halwa Puri/Sojjappalu, Katte Pongali/Ven Pongal, Chalimidi, Vada Pappu, Paramannam/Rice Kheer. As per pundits, the pepper in this Chalimidi is offered to ward off ghosts and evil energies.

Other preferred items: Makhana Kheer, Sabudana Vadas, White Peas Sundal, Makhana Ladoo, Rajgira Laddoo, Makhana Dry Fruits Namkeen, and Paal Kozhukattai are the list of choicest items to be offered to Mother Goddess.

Colour: Gold saree or gold coloured dress is the traditional choice of attire.

Differences: As per the north Indian customs, offering ghee on this day will bestow the devotee with health. The colour for this day would be white.

2. Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped in the form of Goddess Balatripurasundari.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Sweet boondi, Chickpeas, Paramannam/Rice Kheer, Chintapandu Pulihora should be served as naivedyam. It is also known as Chitrannam. Scholars say that this would help all the doshas disappear.

Other preferred items: Apple Rabdi, Tamarind Rice, Beetroot Halwa, Rajma Sundal, Peanut Sundal should be offered to Goddess.

Colour: Baby pink dress/saree should be the attire worn for this day.

Differences: Naivedya in North India for this day is sugar, which is offered to gain longevity. The Colour is red, for North India.

3. Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghata is worshipped as Goddess Gayatri in South Indian Temples and homes.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Rava Kesari and Puliyogare, Kobbari Annam, Thengai Sadam, Coconut Rice, Kobbari Payasam (Timmanam), Coconut Kheer, Allam Garelu, Medu Vada with Ginger are offered as naivedyam. Scholars say that the offering of coconut bestows outcomes in its entirety.

Other preferred items: Rice Kheer with blueberries, Milk Elaichi Burfi, Kaju Katli, and Doodh Peda are offered extensively.

Colour: Shades of orange should be worn in your saree or dress.

Differences: In North India, milk is offered as naivedya because it is believed to bring happiness and relief from sorrow. The Colour used in north India is Royal Blue.

4. Goddess Kushmanda

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped in the form of Devi Lalita Tripura Sundari.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Pongal, Rava Kesari is offered.

Other preferred items: Pineapple Rava Halwa, Boondi Laddo, Sweet Boondi, Chana Sundal, Yellow Moong Dal Sundal, Yellow Mithe Chawal, Kesar Rasmalai, Lemon Rice are the specialities for today.

Colour: Colour to be worn is sandalwood yellow.

Differences: Malpua is offered as naivedya in North India as it is believed to increase intelligence. Yellow colour is used extensively on this day in North India.

5. Goddess Skanda mata

Goddess Skanda mata is worshipped as Goddess Annapoorna.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Puliyogarai and pesara boorelu, Allam Garelu, Medu Vada with Ginger, Pesara Garelu, Daddojanam, Curd Rice, Thayir Sadam are offered as naivedya.

Other preferred items: Lauki Halwa, Moong Dal Ghee Ladoo, Lauki Burfi, Grean Peas Sundal, Green Gram Payasam, Lauki Ki Kheer, Prouts Green Gram Sundal, Spinach Green Gram Vada are the items to be offered to Goddess.

Colour: The red shade is worn by people on this day.

Differences: Bananas are offered in North India as it ensures physical well being. The signature colour for this day in North India is green.

6. Goddess Katyayani Navadurga

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Ksheerannam or jaggery rice is offered.

Other preferred items: Kuttu Ke Atta ka Halwa (Buckwheat Halwa), Singhare Ka Atta (Chestnut Flour), Bajra Ka Halwa (Pearl Millet), Kuttu Ki Puri are submitted to Goddess as Prasadam.

Colour: The chosen colour for this day is dark pink colour or sandalwood.

Differences: Colour to be used on this day for North India is Grey. Bhog is Honey. Offering this to Goddess on this day, will give one courage to face life and adds unshakeable confidence in oneself.

7. Goddess Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped as Goddess Saraswati.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Atukulu bellam, ( poha jaggery) shanagapappu ( channa dal ), and Kobbari, Poornalu, Poornam Boorelu, Chakkara Pongal, Ksheerannam is offered as naivedyam, Daddojanam and saffron should be offered. This offering is made so that children get good education.

Other preferred items: Motichoor Orange Ladoo, Carrot Halwa, Rajgira Carrot Thalipeeth, Jalebi, Imarti are offered as naivedya.

Colour: The colour of the day is white.

Differences: On maha Saptami day North Indians offer Jaggery to goddess as it gives them liberation and freedom from unforeseen mishaps. The Colour used in attired by North Indians on this day is orange.

8. Goddess Maha Gauri Navadurga,

Goddess Maha Gauri is worshipped as Durga devi.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Garrelu (Wada) and lemon smeared ginger pieces Daddojanam, Curd Rice, Thayir Sadam, Payasam Sugarcane, kadambam and shakannam Guggillu/Konda Kadalai Sundal,Atukulu/Aval and Bellam/Jaggery are offered.

Other preferred items: Paan Petha, Bengali Parwal Sweet, Green Bombay Karachi Halwa are offered.

Colour: Shades of dark Pink must be used in your attire.

Differences: Coconuts are offered in order to avoid progeny related troubles. Also, it brings pleasure and peace to the mind. North Indians wear Peacock Green on this day.

9. Goddess Siddhidatri

Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped as Goddess Mahishasuramardini.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Sakkare Pongal, Kadambam (without shallots), Shakhannam are offered as naivedya.

Other preferred items: Rose Coconut Burfi, Rose Coconut Ladoo, Shakarkandi Nariyal Halwa, Beetroot Pachadi, and Beetroot Aloo Cutlet (Tikki) are offered.

Colour: The colour to be used for this day is dark red, brown or maroon.

Differences: In North India, recipes made of sesame are offered and given away to needy people in order to avoid the fear of death and unforeseen accidents. The colour or the shade they wear on this day is Pink.

10. Goddess Siddhidatri

Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped as Goddess Rajarajeshwari.

Naivedya/Prasadam: Puliyogare and Garelu, Chalimidi, Panakam, Vada Pappu, Chintapandu Pulihora, Payasam, Garelu, Guggillu, Mukkala Pulusu, Mudda Pappu, Rice, and more are offered as Naivedya.

Colour: The green shades in the clothes prove lucky for this day.

Differences: Purple is the shade chosen for this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.