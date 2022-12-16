Common Rituals In Different Religions

Religion is the sumtotal of the spiritual values and practices that a person considers as important to his life. Spirituality is practiced in massive scale in Churches, Mosques and Temples and Baptism, and receiving communion and attending services, or a believing in a higher principle such as Karma and dharma is a part of it. A moral community is created on account of these practices that follows the prescribed tenets in order to elevate one's consciousness to a higher state of being. There are countless religions which we are a part of, including Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Bahá'í faith, Hinduism, Taoism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Rodnoveril, Celtic paganism, Heathenism, Semitic paganism, Wicca, Kemetism, Hellenic paganism, and Roman paganism. Religions have been classified based on what or whom people worship.

Hinduism

Hinduism has history of thousands of yugas but as per the evidence so far garnered, it is dated back to 5000 years. Having Originated in the Indus Valley, Hindus believe that a divine power exists that can manifest in three different incarnations of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, which reminds one of Holy trinity belief of Christianity.

Vedas, puranas, itihasa, and Upanishads are their sacred texts that contain hymns in the language of Devanagari, which means Sanskrit. Hindus hold multiple beliefs,, the most important of them being Dharma and Karma. Dharma refers to righteousness and Karma depicts how our deeds result in reincarnations in a cyclical manner. Hinduism constitutes several rituals that vary among regions, and individuals. Yoga is a Hindu system of training of Mind, Body and consciousness that results in clarity of mind and spiritual illumination.

Buddhism

Buddhism, founded by Siddhartha Gautama around 500 B.C.E, is a system of philosophy propounded by. Prince Siddhartha who gave up his luxurious life to live the life of a mendicant. He meditated under a fig tree until he qualified for liberation from the cycle of birth and death. He came to be known as Buddha or the enlightened one. His followers were later enroled into a monastic order that he created.

Buddha preached morality and four noble truths that reiterated that life is suffering, suffering stems from desires, when attachment ceases, suffering ceases. And freedom from suffering is possible through the middle way. Middle way encourages people to live in the present, accept others ways, and be personally responsible to ones actions.

Judaism

Jews were a nomadic society worshipping only one God. Judaism denotes a special relationship between God and the devotee. Torah is their sacred text that comprises of stories similar to that of Bible. Jewish oral interpretations of Torah have been gathered into a collection called Talmud. Jews stress on morality while their services are held in synagogue.

Christianity was born over 2,000 years ago in Palestine with the advent of Jesus Christ. Believed to be the son of God, Jesus taught others how to treat everyone equally and treat everyone just the way one likes to be treated. Bible has been categorized into "Old Testament" and the "New Testament." Life and teachings of Jesus are encapsulated in the New Testament. Religious services for Christians are conducted in churches.

Christianity has been divided under three categories of Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox. While Pope governs the Catholic branch, protestant faiths have many denominations. These denominations have their own version of Bible where you can see variation in the Bible text, for example, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints uses the Book of Mormon whereas Catholic Bible a collection of stories translated by King James. Protestant versions do not comprise of this.

Christians have belief in only one God, but they describe God as Holy Trinity. the father (God), the son (Jesus), and the Holy Spirit, they also have ten commandments that include restrictions laid on sinful acts such as theft and murder.

Islam

Islam Follows one God and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad who was born in Mecca and represented as messenger of Allah (God) who is divine, Islamic followers are called Muslims and they attend services in Mosques. Islam means Peace and submission and the sacred text for Muslims is Quran.

Muslims are guided by five beliefs and practices that are termed as Pillars of Islamic faith. They preach that Allah is the only God and Muhammad is his Prophet, mandatory participation in daily prayers, helping the poor, fasting for spiritual elevation, and pilgrimage to the holy centre of Mecca.