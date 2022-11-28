Chathuranga Vallabhanathar Temple: The Shiva Temple That Has Chess Connection

Situated in Poovanur, about 12 km from Mannargudi, near the Paamani river, the Chola temple of Chaturanga Valbbheshwarar houses Goddess Chamundeswari whose idol faces westwards. Chamundeshwari is the kuldevata for many families. The lingam is self-manifested and self-existent whereas Goddess Rajarajeswari and Chamundeswari (as Karpagavalli) have separate shrines built for them.

Chaturanga Vallabha Nathar Temple: Legend

King Vasudevan, who was childless for a long time, visited innumerable temples along with his Queen consort for relief. When he was routinely praying to Nellaiappar in Tirunelveli, the lord took mercy on him and blessed that Parvathi would be born his daughter for which he asked Chamundi to accompany her as her caretaker.

Once when the king was taking his usual bath in the river Tambraparani along with his queen, he observed a conch on a lotus flower, floating towards his direction. He picked up the conch which instantly turned into a child. King, immensely pleased, took the child home and named her Rajarajeswari. Chamundi. One of the sapta matrukas accompanied the princess as her caretaker.

Rajarajeswari grew up to be adept at various arts and activities, especially at Chaturangam, which is nothing but chess. Gradually the king started groom's search for her and announced that the one who will defeat her in chess and become her husband. An Innumerable people tried their luck at this but failed miserably.

A sage entered the palace at this juncture and advised the king to visit the Shiva temple again to pray to Lord Shiva to find a suitable groom for her. During this journey, he visited Poovanur, where a siddhar approached the king and challenged the princess to a game of chess. It was arranged and the siddhar won hands down and then ultimately revealed that he was Lord Shiva in the guise of a hermit. He finally won the heart of Parvathi and was named Chaturanga Vallabha Nathar.

Chaturanga Vallabha Nathar Temple: Festivals

Some of the festivals that are celebrated here are the 10-day Chithirai festival to Chamundeswari, Vaikasi Visakam in May-June, Aavani Moolam in August September, Aadi Pooram in July august, Thai poosam, Shivarathri to name a few.

Chaturanga Vallabha Nathar Temple: Benefits

Asthma-afflicted patients are believed to have been cured here by worshipping Vallabha Nathar. A puja to Chamundi will ensure a debt- free life as well as relief from poisonous bites from insects. Relief from wedding hindrances is another boon that she confers on her devotees who worship her here. Lord here cures lung-related ailments as a whole and relieves those affected by Rat poison. Chamunda Devi sorts out financial problems as well as bestows progeny to the childless.

Advertisement

Chaturanga Vallabha Nathar Temple: Significance

Lord Vishnu, Vinayakar, Murugan, Indra, Sage Suka, Agastyar and Brahma are believed to have visited this temple to worship the Lord of this temple. It is a padal petra sthalam which means, the significance of this place is extolled in devotional Shaivite hymns. The sacred tree for this place is an age-old Jack fruit tree that receives worship from devotees for its therapeutic properties. Opening hours are from 6am -11.30 am and 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.