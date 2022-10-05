Balaji (Hanuman) of Mehandipur In Rajasthan: Timings, How To Reach, Puja Rituals And Legends

Lord Balaji at Mehandipur in Rajasthan, at the very first mention, brings the visions of the famous Tirupati temple and the powerful Lord Balaji that is very popular across the worldi.

There is a belief that the one at Mehandipur is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is very famous for helping psychologically possessed people recover miraculously. Known as Shri Mehandipur Balaji Dham and located in the Dausa district of Rajastan State, this temple is home to Lord Maruti who blesses his devotees in his infantile form.

It is also called Ghata Mehandipur. As per some opinions, only those in distress of this kind, resort to Shri Mehandipur Balaji. On the contrary any one in trouble can approach Lord Balaji. Shri Balaji is the most devoted bhakt of Lord Rama and he is a benevolent avatar of Lord Shiva. So he naturally blesses the devotees with desired results. So, any devotee can reach out to Balaji Dham for help. It is the unanimous opinion of many devotees that they experience a surge of relief as they step out after the darshan.

It is a common experience that unless we are destined to visit or the concerned deity wishes to see us, we cannot just get a chance to visit the deity. Mehandipur draws visitors who are totally drawn towards its mystical occurrences and miraculous stories.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple: Why Is It Famous?

This temple seems to be a hub of magical powers that is enough to pull a devotee out of his difficult circumstances. Many victims of exorcism find relief from the black magical influences.This idol of Lord Hanuman, accompanied by Pret Raj and Bhairav in the temple had originally appeared in the self-manifested form. Flanked by these deities from the world of spirits Lord Hanuman is the ultimate armour that a devotee can wear against the onslaught of the beings from beyond.

If you are a horror movie buff, this is the right place to step in as the scenes here look straight out of horror movies. You will come back with memories and a firm conviction that ghosts or negative energy do exist. Have a doubt? Just visit the place and conclude for yourself. This place is considered haunted but it removes the spirits out of the haunted and suffering out of the devotees here.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple: Legend Associated With This

An incident happened about 1000 years back which is associated with this temple. Once upon a time, a person called Shri Mahant Ji had a dream in which Lord Hanuman appeared with two other deities and asked him to get initiated into their worship. After this incident, Mahant Ji found a self-manifested idol of Lord Hanuman, along with other two deity idols. The deities were seen about a thousand years ago on the hills of Aravali and people started worshipping them on a regular basis.

One should be prepared for a spine-chilling moment once they enter the temple. Secondly, it is difficult to get past the crowd inside the temple to have a glimpse of the God as, no matter when you visit, it is crowded and there are all possibilities of getting stampeded. So, the shopkeepers nearby work in shifts to organize the queue and let everyone have a darshan of God. Shrieks and screams of the possessed inside the temple, instead of the calming bell chimes, can be quite annoying, but everyone seems to be in the same situation.

It is undoubtedly not a place for the faint-hearted or cowards. If you like eeriness and are not unduly disturbed by loud noises, then you can visit this temple. It is a place where there is the interplay between evil and the good and finally the evil quits the scene. The occurrences are everyday evidence that proves that the right prevails over the wrong always. The architecture is unique with an out-of-this-world eerie feel, and a beauty that attracts anyone that visits this temple. Its balconies have small pillars that speak of Rajput influence on it every inch of the way.

There are four chambers out of which the first two have idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Bhairav whereas the last two leave you with moments that you can never forget. There are some dark rituals associated with this temple which is said to bring relief to people who are victim of circumstances or various unfortunate incidents.

You can see people banging their heads on the walls, pouring boiling water over themselves, hanging from the ceilings, and sometimes even chained to rocks and beaten by the pandits. All said and done, there is no harm caused to anyone in the process. Boiling water does not burn them, and their head does not bleed from banging on the walls.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple: Puja Rituals

Puja rituals and anna daan go on uninterrupted always. There are some rituals that need to be performed meticulously as per the sequence. They are classified into Durkhasta, Arzi and Savamani.

Durkhasta:

You are asked to take two plates full of black laddus, hand over these plates to the priest who will pick a few out of them and throw them into the homagni. There will be around 4-5 laddus on the platter. The first platter informs the god of your arrival and the second one is for requesting his help and guidance in solving your problems. You must repeat this ritual in the case of other two deities, Pretraj Sarkar and kotwal Bhairavji and finally, out of what remains, just eat two laddus.

The remaining laddus need to be rotated around you head for 7 times both clockwise and anticlockwise and then thrown away without turning back to see what happened. All you need to do is to buy these Durkhasta laddus from any vendor outside the temple. This activity should start after the morning prayers and be completed before the evening prayers conclude.

Arzi:

the next step, as the Durkhasta comes to a close, order 1.25 kg of laddus, 2.25 kg of urad dal and 4.25 kg of boiled rice. Lord Maruti is a time-tested ancient being. Arzi, is what it is called, and this is supposed to be offered to Pretraj Sarkar and Kotwal Bhairav Ji in two separate containers.

Savamani:

If there is some wish still left, to be whispered in God's ears, you must tell him that you will offer Savamani, on either Tuesday or Saturdays, the days on which it is normally done, the next time you come here. Also do not look back as you return from the temple. Do not carry the prasad remnants back home to eat it leisurely there. It is also advised not to talk to strangers there.. As soon as you return from the temple, do not drink even a drop of water and leave the village immediately. Empty all your food packets and water bottles before you leave. Around the outskirts of the temple, you find a few good hotels serving delectable menus, especially the parathas, dripping with ghee and butter that explode inside your palate, creating that unforgettable countryside flavour. Stop consuming onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food at least a week before visiting the temple. Eleven days after returning home, you can resume the above-mentioned foods. Do not pay money to anyone here. Some may ask you for money for giving you the Vibhuti and holy water. But you are strictly advised against giving it. Drop your contribution inside the hundi only. Only Vibhuti and holy water are freely distributed here.

In Mehandipur Balaji, you may be tempted to photograph many occurrences and it is best if you don't do that. Your eyes may stumble upon some scary truths staring at you from the photograph. No valuables should be brought while visiting this temple as the place is very crowded and there is no dearth of pickpockets here.

Do not laugh at people who are howling or banging their heads on the walls. This place may sound scary, but it is not for non-adventurous souls. Despite the scary events, this place is a very renowned place known to heal people suffering from black magic effectively. It is an out-of-the-world experience for those who try to find out the cause behind every miracle. Those who go for a pleasure jaunt, will be sorely disappointed. But, precaution needs to be taken if one goes forward with it.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple: How To Reach

It is accessible via air, rail, and road. Delhi and Agra airports are at a short distance from Jaipur airport which is the nearest to the temple. Beyond this point, take a car or bus. Jaipur is well connected to all major railway stations. You can also take a bus service that connects these railway stations with the temple directly. If you wish to travel the distance by car, you can take the Alwar Mahwa or Mathura-Bharatpur-Mahwa highway to commute.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple: Timings

No exact timings are set for dashan in this temple. But at 2:00 am, the prayers to get relief from evil spirits and the subsequent rituals begin.

Winter - 06.30 am to 07:30 pm

Summer - 05:30 am To 08:00 pm

In special days visiting times can be changed and the darshan time of around 2 hours is permitted.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.