Baba Vangas Predictions For 2023: Know 5 Predictions for New Year And More

The predictions of the famous Baba Vanga has always arisen curiosity in the minds of people, especially the ones who believe in astrology. In 1911, in Bulgaria,she was born as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova and became popular as a mystic and herbalist. She passed away in 1996.

Due to a deadly storm, , Baba Vanga was swept off her homeland and lost her vision, due to the deposit of sand in her eyes. A few days after this incident, she surprised everyone with her oracular predictions about the future of the individuals and world. Eventhough, she has lost her vision physically, but, she gained spiritual visions which she uses extensively for the good of mankind.

Vangelia Gushterov started initially as a local fortune-teller. Soon her psychic abilities caught everyone's attention and people started queuing up at her doors. It was believed that 85 percent of her predictions proved to be right. Previously, she had made accurate predictions about the 9/11 terror attacks as well.

The blind woman, Baba Vanga had predicted a series of future events and created a repository of them for future generations to use for their benefit. Some of her predictions are so right that they can even send shivers down your spine.

Two predictions made by her for the year 2022, came to be true. She had foreseen water-related havoc happening in several nations in the form of floods. Many parts of Portugal and Italy had experience droughts as per her predictions, which turned out to be true. Also, reports state that Australia and several Asian nations had devastating floods in the year 2022.

2023 is about to set in and predictions made for this year by Baba Vanga have been alarming and in no way, relieving to hear. Let us know about them.

BABA VANGA'S 2023 PREDICTIONS

Baba Vanga Predictions: Big Countries Attacking Small Ones With Biological weapons

Baba Vanga predicted that a biological attack will be launched by a developed country on people. It is very much reminiscent of the Russia-Ukraine war that happened recently. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also warned of a nuclear attack on Ukraine. It may sound strange, but it is hoped that this prediction of Baba Vanga should not turn out to be true. This, if it really turns out to be true, can result in mass destruction and have disastrous consequences on human beings. The Biological Weapons Convention of the United Nations has banned such experiments. Despite this ban, several countries are believed to be secretly engaged in the creation of these weapons.

Baba Vanga Predictions: Solar Tsunami

A solar storm or a solar tsunami is believed to occur in 2023 as a result of which the Earth's magnetic shield will be fatally destroyed, predicted Baba Vanga. The delicate equilibrium of earth will be toppled fatally if these predictions come true, Solar tsunami prophecy by Vanga predicts that a massive solar storm will terminate the entire earthly existence. As per Baba Vanga, solar storms would cause blackouts and communication failures.

Solar storms, as powerful as nuclear bombs are bursts of energy from the Sun, which send electrical charges, magnetic fields and radiation towards the Earth. The powerful storm predicted by Baba Vanga is believed to result in total destruction of technology and is said to move mankind back to dark ages.

Baba Vanga Predictions: World Covered In Darkness

According to Baba Vanga, millions of earthly inhabitants would die in an alien attack on the earth. Baba Vanga's 2023 predictions also say that Earth's orbit will "change". The Earth remains in precarious balance in the cosmos,, wherein even a slight shift may cause a massive change in the climate. The situation then will be really alarming.

If the earth moves closer to the Sun, it would suffer increased radiation and scorching temperatures. If it moves away, the world could descend into ice age with increased hours of darkness.

Baba Vanga Predictions: Nuclear Explosion In Asia

An explosion in a power plant may lead to the formation of toxic clouds which will fog the entire continent of Asia. Other countries too get affected by serious diseases due to this change. We have survived Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, Chornobyl and Bhopal gas tragedies, and we should be ready to digest this as well. National leaders right now are more concerned about a nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

Ukraine is on the brink of a nuclear disaster as Kyiv blames Moscow for "nuclear blackmail". Russia continues to be in control of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) but the war is continuing to occur around them.

Baba Vanga Predictions: Humans In Laboratories

By 2023, as per Baba Vanga, humans will be produced in laboratories. Prospective parents can pick the colour and characteristics of their choice for their yet-to-be-produced, unborn child. The process of birth will be under human control and the problem of surrogacy would end along with its discovery.

Natural births will be banned and laboratory babies will be the citizens of tomorrow as per Vanga.

Baba Vanga Predictions: Future Predictions

The Bulgarian mystic prophesied that in 2025, Europe will be left with only remains and memories of people. In 2028, we are going to tap into a new power source, and walk on planet Venus and sea levels will rise in 2033.

Time travel will be possible in 2288, by 3797 the earth will be left without its inhabitants. Also, in 4599, immortality will be achieved by humans and in 5078. The universe will be devoid of all human traces and beings.

