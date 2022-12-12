Arunachaleswarar Temple In Tiruvannamalai: Significance Of Ashtalingams And Girivalam Restrictions

The very ancient Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) is thousands of years old. This is the place where Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of fire at the foot of the hills which is about eighty kilometres away from Vellore town by road and is one of the Pancha Bhoota Temples dedicated to this deity. Lord Shiva is known to be a part of the hill himself, and hence the hill by itself is known as Annamalaiyar among its devotees.

Arunachaleswarar temple has six Prakarams around the temple and lakhs of devotees undertake Girivalam or Pradakshinam on every full moon day. Girivalam in Tamil means "coming around the hill." One round of Pradakshina covers a distance of 14 km, but crawling up the hill on a full moon (Purnima) day is believed to bring calm and peace, as well as physical health to the devotee.

Significance Of Ashtalingams

At Arunachaleswarar temple, eight lingams or Ashtalingams are positioned along the way of the hill and this makes the temple very popular. There is a belief that praying to several lingams brings numerous benefits bestowed upon by the respective navagraha. Know about all the 8 lingams or Ashtalingams.

The first lingam is the Indra lingam in the east, installed by Indra, and is represented by the planet Sun. This lingam blesses with long life and prosperity.

The second lingam facing southeast is the Agni lingam praying to whom one gets rid of sickness and achieves good health. Chandra represents this lingam,

The third lingam facing south direction is the Yama lingam, installed by Lord Yama. Worshipping this lingam rids you of the Mangal dosha or Kuja dosha. Kuja blesses with freedom from financial problems.

The fourth lingam in the southeast is the Niruthi lingam, represented by Rahu worshipping which devotees are freed of their problems.

The fifth lingam on the west is the Varuna lingam. Varuna and Shani represent this lingam and protect devotees from ill health.

The sixth lingam on the North West is the Vayu lingam, which is installed by Vayu and governed by Ketu. Ketu offers protection from heart stomach and lung problems and general sickness.

The seventh lingam on the north is the Kubera lingam that is governed by Jupiter or Guru. Offering prayers to it helps the devotee achieve prosperity.

The eighth lingam on the northeast is the Esanya lingam. Installed by Ishanya, the governing deity is budha or mercury. He bestows peace of mind and positivity to devotees who pray here.

While embarking on a journey to Tiruvannamalai on Purnima night or any normal night, one has to go barefooted, keep gazing at the top of the hills throughout girivalam and chant the name of Om Arunachala.

Girivalam Restrictions

Before beginning the Girivalam, one must pray to Buddha Narayana, the guardian deity for Tiruvannamalai, located near the Tiruvannamalai temple for permission. With his permission one is ensured a hindrance free girivalam journey. Also one should remember to worship twin gods on the way, then reach the temple of Annamalaiyar and Ninnamula Ambika. Prostrate before the Rajagopuram and start the climb. It may sound arduous but that is the way to go about it.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.