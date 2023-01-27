A List Of Common Nightmares Which Indicate Highly Auspicious Results

Dreams are experienced on a day in and day out basis. Some of us do not dream at all which means we are blessed with sound sleep every day. Some curse their stars as they get to experience only nightmares. Not all dreams carry meaning, most of them are just dreams and nothing else. There are some specific dreams which turn to be true surprisingly, and they are enlisted in the book of dreams shastra.

If your dream coincides with the one narrated in this book, you can be assured that your dream carries meaning. Sometimes good dreams may not bring good to you, and bad dreams may not always signify bad. The dream experienced by spiritual persons are nothing but visions and they may be utterly true. Here we have certain dreams/nightmares enlisted here, and in case your dream coincides with the description given here, you can trust the associated predictions.

1. When you see someone's dead body being burnt in a pyre in a dream, your very first thoughts and prayers go towards the person in question. Or you may get under the impression that you may be the next victim. However, this is a dream that carries auspicious connotations. So do not worry if you have some money stuck and pending to be returned. You are not only going to retrieve your money but also see an improvement in your overall finances as well. So this is a lucky dream with respect to finances. However, If you are sick at this point in time, it is only suggests that you will recover from the sickness. So If you see a burning pyre in dream, it is nothing to be worried about.

2. So you dreamed of a burning house and do not remember whom it belongs to. Surely it is not an indication that your home is going to be razed down, or going to be rebuilt, or you are going to be the victim of a natural or an accidental disaster. Seeing your house or anyone else's house burning down is indicative of a happy time that you are going to invite in the near future. It also shows that all your dreams are going to be realised. If an unmarried person experiences this dream, it means wedding bells will soon chime in their life and they will marry someone of their choice. If a married person dreams this, they might soon welcome a new member to their home.

Advertisement

3. If you see yourself dying, or committing suicide, it certainly means you are not going to die of suicide or any other form of death. It is actually so auspicious that you may feel assured that your life span has been lengthened.

4. If a sick person goes through this dream, he will soon recover from his illness. If, in your dream, you see yourself getting stuck in a graveyard or a lonely place, be sure to begin your countdown to a golden period that lies ahead of you and it is about to begin. It indicates nothing but good luck and success which you will encounter all the way.

5. If you see a snake dead in your dream, then be assured that your problems have ended. The danger which followed you so far has ended to give way to a new fortunate period in life. If a snake bites you, you are going to receive money from somewhere. If it coils around you but does not harm you, you are going to be healthy and hale very soon.

6. If you see yourself being beheaded in your dream, it is a sure-fire indicator that you will receive money. If you see your head badly injured in a dream, your pending payment is going to arrive soon and your ventures, of any kind will end up being successful. You only have to be careful here, because seeing yourself meeting with an accident warns you to be careful in the future.

7. Seeing faeces in a dream, is actually an invitation to affluence in the near future. Seeing your hair or someone else's hair getting cut, in a dream, surely indicates you are going to be out of debt soon and it is a sign of wealth. If a woman's hair was cut, it indicates gold, silver and money. Seeing a man's hair getting cut, indicates you will get a job, land or real assets.

8. Don't jump out of your skin or your dream if you have dreamed of blood everywhere. It is an indicator that you will gain money. Financially things are going to settle. Insects appearing in your dream indicate positivity, good luck and progress is on the way to your home.

9. Seeing yourself fight with someone or getting injured in a fight, indicates arrival of money in some form or the other.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.