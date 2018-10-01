Sharadiya Navratri 2022: Date, Muhurta And Significance

Navratri is going to be observed from 26 September and will continue till 05 October 2022. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this period of nine days. The Navratri falling during the Ashvin month is known as Maha Navratri.
It is either the main festival or is celebrated as one of the most popular festivals in most of the states of India. A fast on each day during these nine days, for each form of the Goddess is observed during the festival. These fasts are concluded by the Kanjaka Pujan on the ninth day.
Markandeya Puran mentions the reasons behind the celebrations of Navratri. Durga Saptashati is one of the parts of the Purana. It explains the story of the birth of a girl who was the incarnation of Goddess Shakti herself. (Goddess Shakti, also known as Maa Durga and with various other names as well, is the primary deity of the followers of Shaktism tradition of Hinduism).
She defeated many demons, among whom Mahishasura was probably the most powerful. The battle and then the defeat of Mahishasura along with his agents, at the hands of the Goddess is celebrated as Navratri.
Sharadiya Navratri is observed during the Hindu month of Ashvin. This corresponds with the months of September-October according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be observed from October 10 to October 18. Ghat Sthapana is done on the first day, the Pratipada Tithi (fifteenth of the bright fortnight). Pratipada on October 9 will begin at 9:16 am and will end at 7:25 am on October 10. The muhurta will remain from 6:22 am to 7:25 am (1 hour 2 minutes) on October 10.
The list of Tithis along with the forms of the Goddess to be worshipped on that Tithi is given below.
Oct 10: Prathama - Devi Shailputri
Oct 11: Dwitiya - Devi Brahmacharini
Oct 12: Tritiya - Devi Chandraghanta
Oct 13: Chaturthi - Devi Kushmanda
Oct 14: Panchami - Devi Skandhamata
Oct 15: Shasthi - Devi Katyayni
Oct 16: Saptami - Devi Kalratri
Oct 17: Ashtami - Devi Mahagauri
Oct 18: Navmi - Devi Siddhidhatri
Four types of Navratri are observed in a year, which correspond to the Hindu months of Chaitra, Ahadh, Ashvin and Magha. Those falling during Chaitra and Ashvin are the most important.
Navratri falling during the Ashadh and Magha are known as Gupt Navratri celebrated primarily by those who perform Tantrik rituals for healing and cure with the help of black magic. Fasts and celebrations take place during Gupt Navratras as well, though not with much fuss.
Navratri is observed for a period of nine days and the tenth day after that is observed as Vijaya Dashmi celebrating the victory of the good over evil as Lord Ram had defeated Ravana on this day, which is popularly known as Dussehra. (Similarly, the tenth day after Chaitra Navratri is observed as Ram Navmi). Since the Navratri will conclude on Mahanavmi, October 18, Dussehra will fall on October 19, 2018.