13 Unknown Facts About The Miraculous 20th Century Saint Neem Karoli Baba

Kainchi Dham is an Ashram with a temple dedicated to Hanuman. It was built by a great 20th century saint Shri Neem Karoli Baba in 1960s. Surrounded by trees, situated atop a hill with river streams gently flowing beside it, it is a genuinely powerful place where you can feel the presence of Hanuman in the Ashram. The Kainchi Mandir/ Kainchi Dham/ Neem Karoli Ashram is situated 4600 ft above sea level in a village called Kainchi. Baba was a source of inspiration to Steve Jobs, and several other famous Americans and Indians as well.

1. It is said that Kainchi Dham Ashram was built as per his instructions on the Naintital-Almora road, 1400 meters above sea level, in 1964. This is very popular amongst his devotees. It is reported that mostly Americans visit this Ashram which is located on a hill amidst tall pine trees.

2. Neem Karoli Baba, prior to his monkhood, was known by the name of Lakshminarayan Sharma. Born around 1900 in Akbarpur village of Uttar Pradesh, to a Brahmin family, he achieved self-realization when barely 17 years of age. Baba was married at the age of 11 to a brahmin girl. Soon after his marriage, he left home, in 1958, became a sadhu, and wandered all over India. He was known by many names such as Laxman Das, Handi Wale Baba and Tikonia Wale Baba, and Talaiya Baba.

3. Baba Neem Karauli arrived in 1961 at Kainchi Dham near Nainital, Uttarakhand and planned with his old friend Purnanand to build an Ashram here which he finally constructed in 1964. .

4. Baba, always treated himself like a common man and did not allow anyone to touch his feet as he told them they should be touching Hanumans feet instead.

A fair is organized at Kainchi Dham on every 15t June which is well attended by everyone from every part of the globe. A Bhandara is also organized and the foundation day of the Ashram is grandly celebrated.

5. Richard Alpert (Ramdas), an American devotee of Baba, who wrote a book on him, namely 'Miracle of Love' in which an incident revolving around 'Bulletproof Blanket' which Baba used to wear always, is mentioned. Even today people offer blankets to the temple whenever they visit it.

6. Baba Neem Karauli Maharaj had two sons and one daughter. While the eldest son Anek Singh is in Bhopal, while younger son Dharam Narayan Sharma passed away recently.

7. In 1962, Baba Neem Karoli built a chabootara around a place where two spiritual gurus Sadhu Premi Baba and Sombari Maharaj had performed Yagyas in Kainchi village.

8. He also built Lord Hanuman's temple at 108 areas. Baba Karoli Baba has bult an Ashram in Texas, US.

9. In the late 60's an American known as Baba Ram Dass wrote several books on him which inspired thousands of Americans to visit Khanichi Dham. Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood actress Julia Roberts are faithful staunch devotees of Neem Karoli Baba. They opined that their life underwent a sea change after they visited this Dham.

10. Just when the disappointed Steve Jobs had decided to retire from work, he had a change of mind once he reached Kainchi Dham to see Baba who had actually passed away on 11 September 1973 in Vrindavan. Steve Jobs continued his stay in the Ashram for some more time, and meditated on Baba. It was at this time, that the idea of founding Apple company struck him.

11. During PM Modi's US visit in 2015, Modi met Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who mentioned to him that he had seen Neem Karoli Baba due to the advice of Steve Jobs the co-founder of Apple.

12. Neem Karoli Baba opted Vrindavan's land for his Samadhi. A temple for him was built at the Ashram later. His statue was consecrated on 15 June 1976. This is a seat of power where anyone prays here returns fulfilled, with his wishes granted.

13. If you want to visit this Ashram, you need the permission of the Ashram in Khainchi Village. You can take reference from any of the older devotees and then stay there for 3 days. Most of the year, the Ashram is closed as the weather is freezing cold most of the time.

