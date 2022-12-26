Story Of Urmila From Ramayana And Her Sacrifice

Even if it is an ant, or an elephant, both of them have their contribution to make to the society they live in. The sacrifices, be it small or big, deserve appreciation and recognition so that the contributor gets his due share of justice. It also shows greatness on the part of the person who recognizes merit. Overall, merit has to be recognised in anyone, small or big. Our ancestors taught us through fables, and moral stories, how important it is to acknowledge the merit or good deeds of others. Rama, in the famous Ramayana epic or yore, carries it out himself in order to set a precedence for those who follow him.

How Rama Recognised Urmila's Greatness Without A Bias

Rama and his brothers, had married Sita and her sisters in the same svayamvar. Rama had married Sita, whereas Urmila was married to Lakshmana. Urmila's love towards her husband was unparalleled. When Rama was sent to exile in the jungles, it was Lakshmana who followed Rama wherever he went. Lakshmana wanted to be of service to Rama in the forest. He left his loving young wife, who was younger than Sita, on the lap of the unpredictable destiny. She was separated from him for 14 long years just because Lakshmana told her to stay away from him, in the palace. Sita wanted to go with Rama leaving the palace and everything behind her while Urmila, although she wanted to, had to stay back.

Spending 14 long years of days and nights away from the husband was not an easy choice for her. But she was willing to do that for the sake of Lakshmana. Rama, Lakshmana and Sita were back to Ayodhya after 14 years after the Ravanasura samhara.

Advertisement

Rama Prostrates At Urmila's Feet

One day, Lakshmana chanced to see Rama walking towards the antahpur of Urmila. Lakshmana followed Rama without his knowledge. When Rama went inside, he saw Urmila sleeping on her bed. Rama, with his hands folded, conducted pradakshina for the sleeping Urmila without her notice. Then facing her foot, Rama did a full-bodied prostration on the floor to Urmila. Watching this, Lakshmana was in tears unable to bear the magnanimous act of Rama.

When asked later about the reason for doing this, Rama said, "I respect and appreciate Urimila fully. Her patience and sacrifice is something indescribable. I wanted to give back to her in some way, what I owed to her. But I wanted to do it in a way she would not notice. If she knew this, she would not let me prostrate at her feet as she is too respectful of me. Hence, I showed my respect to her while she was sleeping. What a sacrifice and what a response!

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

