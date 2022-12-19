A value-based person, going by his conscience, in all circumstances, would not dare utter a lie, backstab a friend, or do other unethical acts. So when he is confronted with a situation where truth stares him in the face but when divulged, it causes untold agony and trouble to the victim? What is preferable? To say the truth and get recognized for your worth or speak a lie in order to save a person from going to ruin? How does Dharma work here?

We have been always told that no matter what everyone must speak the truth and not when it suits us.

Here is a poignant story that tells us what needs to be done during such a circumstance where speaking the truth can hurt someone. Even during normal days, when we have to say the truth with the risk of making a person feel sad and hurt, it is best to say the truth in a soft nondamaging way or just don't commit to the situation. You can neither hurt the sentiments nor you can force your views down somebody else's throat. Satyavrata, the royal scion, was in the same dilemma. Let us see how he responded to the situation.

Story Of Satyavrata: Should We Speak Truth At All Times?

Once upon a time, there was a King called Satyavrata, during the reign of Cākṣuṣa Manu, who was known to be the righteous personified with no child to call his own. Highly languishing for the presence of a child in his life whom he could call his own, he conducted Yaga or the fire sacrifice to pray to gods to bless him with a kid. At the end of the ceremony, he heard a divine voice that informed him that the king was not destined to have a child but if he so wished, a cantankerous male child would be born who would grow up to be a rogue and antisocial element.

Unmindful of the consequences, the king expressed that he wished to have a son no matter how roguish he is. Soon a male scion was born to the king. As the boy grew up, he turned out to be uncontrollable, antisocial, murderous and all those things that were not expected in a royal scion. He was hated by everyone who just managed to tolerate his atrocities just because he was a king's son. King, exasperated with his behaviour, decided to send the boy into exile from his country as the queen's attempts to reform him had also met with failure. He was discarded in a forest where he roamed alone and suffered from hunger.

He found it very hard to escape from the wild beasts and survive there in the threatening situation. He slowly realized that he was to be blamed for everything. He decided to speak the truth for the rest of his life and reserved his life for spiritual discipline and austerities. Those forest dwellers and hunters soon realized he was of good character and very nice as a person as he spoke the truth and indulged in spiritual practices. They named him atyavrata.

Building a hut for himself, he sat in penance all day long. Time passed in this same manner. One day, a hunter who was chasing a deer whom he had shot with an arrow, entered his hut as he felt that the deer had somehow entered his Ashram. He was right as the wounded deer had entered his hut and was hiding. Satyavrta took pity on it and decided to save him. Soon the hunter approached him noticing a trail of blood that stopped near the rishi's ashram. Seeing Satyavrata outside the hut, the hunter asked him Has the deer I shot, come here? Please tell me as it is the only means of food for me." Satyavrata fell into silence as he was in a dilemma.

He was now very compassionate towards all. He felt that it was his dharma not to let the deer die and become Hunter's food. At the same time, he was worried that his vrat of speaking only the truth would be disturbed. He prayed to the divine mother for an answer, Mother told him a sloka which the Rishi repeated to the hunter. It meant " What is said is not the truth, and what is the truth is not said." Satyavrata closed his eyes and lapsed into a meditative state.

The hunter, utterly confused about the reply, fell into doubt and decided that his deer was not there. He hesitantly left the place. So it is best to speak vaguely than speaking the harsh truth that hurts a person or a being. Ultimately the virtue of love and kindness won over the virtue of honesty/ It is good, to be honest, but it does not mean you have to be honest at the cost of creating risk to somebody else's life.

